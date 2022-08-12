Federal Sierra MatchKing 6.5 Creedmoor Named Most Accurate by Outdoor Life

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- After extensive testing by the editors of Outdoor Life, the Federal Gold Medal 6.5 Creedmoor, 140-grain Sierra MatchKing was named the Editors Choice for the most accurate load in 6.5 Creedmoor. The article outlining the testing and results was written by Outdoor Life Shooting Editor John Snow.

During the testing, the Federal Gold Medal Sierra MatchKing was shot through 9 different 6.5 Creedmoor rifles. The ammunition performed above its competitors, with the smallest ten five-shot groups measuring an average .501 in (1/2 MOA).

“The quality in design, craftsmanship, and components of Federal products is highly recognized once again by this acknowledgment from Outdoor Life,” said Jason Nash, Federal’s Vice President of Marketing. “The rigorous testing by the editors shows that the Federal Gold Medal 6.5 Creedmoor, 140-grain Sierra MatchKing is the go-to load for out-of-the-box accuracy for the 6.5 Creedmoor cartridge.” Federal Gold Medal 6.5 Creedmoor 140-grain Sierra MatchKing is built for long-range accuracy. The load uses exclusive benchrest-quality Gold Medal primer design and the precision-built Sierra MatchKing bullet. The boat-tail hollow-point bullet is built with a uniform match jacket to ensure consistent long-range accuracy.

This product features, a uniform match bullet jacket to ensure consistent, long-range accuracy, reliable Federal brass, specially formulated propellant, and a Federal Premium Gold Medal primer. It’s sold in 20-count boxes. Learn more at: https://www.federalpremium. com/rifle/ .

Federal ammunition can be found at dealers nationwide or purchased online direct from Federal. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com .

