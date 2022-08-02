Gun Deals: Foxtrot Mike FM-15 223 Rifle w/ Folding Stock $744.99 FREE S&H CODE

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Foxtrot Mike Products FM-15 223 Rifle with Folding Zhukov Stock Brand:Foxtrot Mike Products

SKU: 100-043-206WB

MPN: FMGEN2ZHUKOV

Caliber: 223 Wylde

Color: Black

Model Name:FM-15

MSRP: $1050.00

Condition: New Versatile Rifle with Folding Stock Functionality The FM-15 Rifle from Foxtrot Mike (FM) Products has high end features, out of the box, at a fantastic price. The heart of the FM-15 is its proprietary bolt carrier and forward charging handle system. FM designed the lightweight bolt carrier so that the FM-15 can fire with the Magpul Zhukov stock folded or extended. The bolt carrier is not the only light component, the entire rifle weighs in at an unloaded weight of 6.5 lbs. The bolt carrier reciprocates on a unique dual nested recoil spring, which is completely retained inside the upper receiver. The forward placed non-reciprocating charging handle interfaces with a raised portion on the gas key of the carrier. This arrangement allows for easy weapons manipulation and charging, all while retaining the firing hand on the pistol grip. The metal charging handle can be swapped to angle down or up, and also be switched to the right- or left-hand sides. The charging handle can be accessed by removing the free float handguard, unscrewing one set screw, and sliding the charging handle mechanism out. The charging handle rides above a direct impingement gas system, very similar to a standard AR-15. What is not standard about the gas system is the FM unique gas block, which indexes to the barrel with an alignment nub. The gas block is also robustly pinned in place with two coil pins to prevent any movement or gas leakage. Gas system is mid-length. The 16-inch nitride barrel is chambered in 223 Wylde, which allows for reliability with 5.56×45 mm NATO & 223 Remington ammunition. The ultra-hard & lubricious nitride finish on the barrel aides cleaning and preventing corrosion. The barrel is capped by an A2 flash hider

"The Foxtrot Mike Products FM-15 was the rifle that broke the mold for me and began a new interest in alternate AR-style platforms." ~ Sam Weitzner, February 15, 2022.

