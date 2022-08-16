Team Remington Sporting Clay Shooters Medal on the International Stage

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Team Remington shooters traveled to Orvieto, Italy, and returned with multiple medals at the World FITASC Sporting Clay Shooting Championship.

Team Remington’s Madison Sharpe earned the gold medal with the lady’s team, heavily assisted by her score of 178. Individually, Sharpe took the silver medal after an intense shoot-off. Todd Hitch took home the silver medal alongside other members of his junior team. His individual score landed him in 6th place overall.

Team Remington is comprised of an accomplished list of top shooters who continue to compete with the best in the world across the trap, skeet, and sporting clays competitions domestically and internationally. Utilizing Remington Premier STS Target Loads, Team Remington shooters continue to tally podium finishes and represent Big Green against the best shooters in the world.

