Ammo Deals: 1000rnds Wolf .223 REM 55Grain FMJ Ammo $408.99 FREE S&H CODE

Wolf Performance 223 Remington Ammo Sale aug2022aa

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has in stock and shipping 1000 rounds of Wolf 223 Remington 55gr FMJ Bimetal Jacket Ammunition with coupon code “AMMOLAND25” for $408.99.

Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. That is $0.40 each a round.

223 Remington 55gr FMJ Bimetal Jacket Ammo

Wolf’s specially formulated PolyFormance coating ensures smoother feeding and extraction. Now available in even more calibers for all of your recreational, competitive, and tactical shooting enjoyment.

Ammo Deals: 1000rnds Wolf, .223 Remington, 55 Grain, FMJ Ammo, $408.99 FREE S&H CODE

Alan in NH

Same stuff is $399 at Centerfire Systems.

willyd

I’m not a fan of Wolf ammo, had problems with 45 ammo years ago fired rounds didn’t sound right, cleared and checked found bullet 1/2 way down the barrel, fired a second pistol, 3 rounds and the same thing happened, cleared and checked, same result! I called Wolf they had me send the ammo back, refunded the purchase price, not shipping charges and to this day I do not use any Wolf ammo!!!!!!!!

Matthew

Pretty bad deal. 1 because it is steel shell which is literally worthless and I cant name a single person that would ever put that through there gun, and 2 because I am getting green tip federal ammo in CT for .13 cents per round at Dicks. Price match all day long! Think again before buying this worthless junk.

SuperDan

I thought Dick’s stopped selling ammo?

Matthew

Only certain ones. Only one in CT I know of that stopped 100%. All the others I usually go to still sell ammo.

