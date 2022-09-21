6 Pack of Blackhawk Sportster 36″ Carbine Rifle Cases $100.00 FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc.
Blackhawk Sportster Tactical Carbine Rifle Cases Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with a great buy on a 6 Pack of Blackhawk Sportster 36″ Tactical Carbine Rifle Cases for $100.00 with FREE shipping. that is $16.60 each!?

Blackhawk Sportster 36″ Tactical Carbine Rifle Cases

The BlackHawk Sportster 36in Scoped Rifle Case, Black, 74SG36BK Color: Black, Finish: PVC, Fabric/Material: 1000D Nylon, Gun Type: Rifle, Length: 36 in, Additional Features: Scoped Rifle Case, Overall Length: 36 in.

Features:Tight-weave 600 denier polyester with thick PVC laminate and dual-density foam padding Holds carbines up to 36? long Four external mag pockets and two large accessory pockets for gear

Features of Blackhawk Tactical Sportster Scoped Rifle Storage Bag:

Features MOLLE Webbing
Wraparound tactical web handles provide superior weight support and durability
Built from tight-weave, heavyweight 600 denier polyester with thick PVC laminate for added stability
Interior of case features extra soft fabric to protect the finish of your firearm
Dual-density foam design incorporates open-cell foam next to gun for protection and closed-cell foam on the outside to protect against impact
Heavy-duty tactical webbing used on shoulder straps and contact points
Self-healing, heavy-duty, oversized coil zippers last longer
Closure features a loop on the case to lock the zipper pull together for a lockable case
Seams include heavy binding with two rows of locked stitching for durability

