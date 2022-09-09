Bushnell’s New Micro Reflex Sights

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bushnell, an industry leader in performance optics, announces the availability of two new micro red dot sights for personal protection and concealed carry, the RXC-200 and RXU-200. The two new micro red dots expand Bushnell’s proven RX Series and are compatible with popular optics-ready pistols such as the Glock 43, S&W Shield, Springfield Armory Hellcat, and SIG P365™.

Designed for compact semi-auto handguns, the RXC-200 and RXU-200 work across popular optics-ready pistols with the SHIELD Reflex Mini Sight Compact (RMSC) mounting footprint and pattern. Shooters with other handguns can utilize third-party adapter plates or rail mounts to use the RXC-200 and RXU-200 across even more platforms.

At the core of the RXC-200 and RXU-200 is an efficient and clear 6 MOA dot that automatically adjusts intensity for the environment and consumes less energy when holstered or stored. True Tone coatings mitigate blue tint and maximize light transmission. The sights also boast over 50,000 hours of battery life when exposed to typical indoor ambient conditions. Both sights also feature a built-in, backup rear dovetail sight for fast alignment and peace of mind.

Both of the now-available red dots share most of the same features and specs, with the RXC-200 “Compact” featuring a 23.5mm overall height and the RXU-200 “Ultra-Compact” featuring a shorter 19.5mm overall height. Each are slim and streamlined without buttons or protrusions, which could snag, but windage and elevation adjustments are easily accessible.

Built to withstand harsh conditions and unrelenting recoil, the aircraft-grade aluminum RXC-200 and RXU-200 exceed MIL-STD-810 impact and vibration requirements. Both red dots are also IPX7-rated and moisture sealed to withstand being submerged in one meter of water for 30 minutes.

The Bushnell RXC-200 and the RXU-200 reflex sights have an MSRP of $199.99. To learn more or to see Bushnell’s full lineup of red dots, head over to Bushnell.com .

About Bushnell

Bushnell, a Vista Outdoor brand, has been the industry leader in high-performance sports optics for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is to provide the highest quality, most reliable, and affordable sports optics products on the market. And, our commitment to outstanding customer service and strong retailer partnerships is unmatched. Bushnell boasts a leading market share in all of the sports optics categories, and our products have consistently won design and performance awards. Our product lines enhance the enjoyment of every outdoor pursuit from spectator sports, nature study, hunting, fishing, and birding to stargazing. For news and information, visit www.bushnell.com or follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bushnell_official/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/bushnell.

