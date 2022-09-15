Danyela D’Angelo Joins Team Remington

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition has announced that three-gun competitor and social media phenomenon Danyela D’Angelo has joined team Remington. D’Angelo will soon be competing and winning with Remington ammunition as well as showcasing the iconic Remington brand to a new generation of shooters.

“Danyela is a very talented shooter and has been able to capture the interest of a huge audience in the shooting community,” said Joel Hodgdon, Remington Ammunition’s Marketing Director. “She has so much potential and with her reach to the younger generation of shooters, Danyela has the ability to promote Remington and the shooting sports in general in a very positive light.”

Danyela D’Angelo has generated a massive following across a variety of platforms as a competitive shooter and a social media personality. She is widely known for her speed, accuracy and competitive nature in the world of three-gun shooting. D’Angelo will be showcasing the legendary performance of Remington pistol, rifle and shotgun ammunition.

“I’m so happy to be a part of team Remington and get the opportunity to shoot a variety of Remington ammo for practice and competition,” said D’Angelo. “Everybody knows the prestige and heritage associated with Remington and I’m really excited to showcase the capabilities of their ammunition and start winning as a member of the team.”

To see Danyela D’Angelo put Remington ammunition to the test, fans can follow her Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and other social media channels. Find Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit www.remington.com.

