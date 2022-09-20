Learning Lessons From The Bass “Burglary”

Los Angeles – -(AmmoLand.com)- As was the case with Kamala Harris in 2020, Second Amendment supporters learned that Karen Bass, an anti-Second Amendment extremist (at least when it comes to us), chose to exercise her Second Amendment rights when news broke that two firearms in a lockbox were stolen in a burglary.

First of all, if Karen Bass chooses to exercise her Second Amendment rights, it is a decision we should support. Yes, she voted to deny us our ability to exercise those rights in the House of Representatives, but as in Kamala Harris’s case, we defend the Second Amendment for her because it defends the Second Amendment for us.

Quite frankly, Bass deserves the sympathy of Second Amendment supporters. One of the worst nightmares for anyone who exercises their Second Amendment right has to be having their firearms stolen.

The theft of a firearm is a big deal, as I’ve discussed earlier, but it doesn’t hurt to reiterate things. It doesn’t matter who the firearm is stolen from, either. An FFL who has a firearm stolen is in the same position as a store that has been hit by shoplifters. They have suffered a financial loss that could potentially endanger their survival as a business, and anti-Second Amendment extremists then proceed to blame the victims and then victimize them some more by seeking new layers of red tape and mandates.

The theft of a firearm from a person is even worse on some fronts. Not only is the person out the considerable financial investment from a quality firearm (check the Blue Book of Gun Values to see for yourself), but when a firearm is stolen, it costs a person their means of personal protection from all sorts of threats. And a good replacement is expensive, and depending on the state, it will take time.

Now, Congresswoman Bass did make one mistake Second Amendment supporters should keep in mind: While her firearms were locked, the lockbox she used was apparently easily taken from the closet she had “stashed” it in. It was better than nothing, but a gun cabinet could provide an extra layer of security. Amazon.com has some for under $200. They may not be top-of-the-line, but every layer of security can count, especially when you are on vacation.

Second Amendment supporters should also insist that the provisions of 18 USC 922(i) and (j) be prosecuted. This is not one of those gun laws that is infringing on our rights – to the contrary, prosecuting those who have stolen firearms or have guns they know are stolen protects our Second Amendment rights.

Don’t think of this as being a “Fudd,” think of this as part of a comprehensive defense of our Second Amendment rights. The firearms that aren’t stolen are far less likely to wind up in the hands of a bad guy. When we can deter the misuse or theft of firearms, it becomes much easier for Second Amendment supporters to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local levels.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.