Safariland Announces First of Several New In-Waistband Holster Models

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands has announced exciting and much-anticipated news for the concealed carry market. Following the company’s success with retention-rated duty holsters, Safariland is expanding its everyday carry line. Schema—a new inside the waistband (IWB) holster—is the first of several new models coming in the next few months.

Schema is an optics-ready minimalist holster designed for subcompact firearms. As the namesake implies, the skeletonized outline of the holster frame has a smaller footprint than traditional IWB offerings to optimize concealability. This new model offers superior functionality with a reinforced mouth, allowing for seamless firearm holstering while the holster is worn. The firearm-specific design creates an exacting fit, which is further secured by Schema’s passive trigger guard retention.

“Safariland is thoughtfully expanding on our concealment line to offer consumers unparalleled quality and innovation they’ve come to expect from the brand,” said Eric Gasvoda, VP/GM of Duty Gear for Safariland. “Schema is the beginning of the revitalization of our EDC holster line, and I can’t wait to get it into the hands of our customers.”

Schema and the company’s new EDC line centers solely around responsible concealed carry. New models will incorporate passive retention, up-to-date fits and EDC versatility never before available in Safariland’s lineup.

Schema is currently available for the Sig Sauer P365, P365XL, Taurus G2C and G3C, Glock 43 and Glock 43X and Springfield Armory Hellcat. For more information on Schema and the inspiration behind its design visit Safariland.com.

