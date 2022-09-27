Optics Deal: Vortex Viper PST 1-4×24 TMCQ Riflescope $279.99 FREE 2-Day S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Vortex Viper PST 1-4x24 TMCQ Riflescope Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- AR15 builders/shooters, Eurooptic with a great price on a Vortex Viper PST 1-4×24 TMCQ Riflescope …just $279.99 FREE two (2) day shipping. You save $220.00 OFF the $500.00 MSRP.

Vortex Viper PST 1-4×24 TMCQ Riflescope

The Vortex Viper PST (Precision Shooting Tactical) riflescope boasts features associated with top-tier riflescopes, yet comes in at a street price under the $1,000 mark. Matching reticle and turret measurements allow accurate, fast dialing of shots. The Viper PST 1-4×24 series delivers the performance and features tactical shooters demand at an economical price.

Specifications

Item Condition New
Scope Weight: 18.4 oz
Scope Length: 9.7″
Magnification Range: 1x to 4x
Scope Objective Diameter: 24 mm
Scope Tube Size / Mount: 30 mm
Turret Adjustment (Click Value): mrad
Reticle Position: second focal plane
Field of View: 98.0 – 27.5′
Eye Relief: 4.0″
Illuminated Reticle: Yes
Package Includes battery
CRS shims
lens cloth
Scope Finish: black matte finish
Product Type Riflescopes
UPC875874002807
MPNPST-14ST-M

Vortex Viper PST 1-4×24 TMCQ Riflescope $279.99 FREE 2-Day S&H

