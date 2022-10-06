Blackhawk’s Rodman, Halbert Take Second at Tactical Games Panthera

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, congratulates Blackhawk tactical athlete Zach Rodman and teammate Jared Halbert on their second-place finish in the Men’s Elite division at the Tactical Games Panthera in Old Fields, West Virginia.

Eighty-five total teams plus 25 individuals competed at the Tactical Games Panthera, with 48 teams competing in the Men’s Intermediate, Tactical, Master’s and Elite divisions. The team format gives competitors a unique opportunity to leverage their teammates’ strengths as well as a unique challenge to overcome weaknesses as they carry weights, shoot through courses of fire and navigate obstacles.

“It was a great event and the pieces really fell into place for Jared and me,” Rodman said. “Having gear you can always rely on is critical in the Tactical Games, and I think the T-Series and Foundation Tac Nylon gear do a great job of keeping my sidearm secure and accessible in addition to keeping me mobile.”

Rodman, a 15-year veteran of the Kokomo, Indiana, police force and SWAT team, equipped himself throughout the competition with Blackhawk’s T-Series L3D holster as well as best-in-class Foundation Series Tac Nylon gear , including lightweight plate carrier, belt, and pouches. Halbert, owner of The Tactical Games and seven-time Tactical Games Men’s Elite winner, ran the T-Series L2C holster .

Rodman’s next competition will be the Tactical Games National Championship on November 4-6 at the Texas Shooting Academy in Florence, Texas.

Watch this video to learn more about how Rodman utilizes Blackhawk’s Foundation Series plate carrier throughout the Tactical Games.

About Blackhawk

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground, he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining, and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.