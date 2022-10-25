Limited-Edition Dan Wesson Heirloom 2022 1911 – A Pistol for Discerning Collectors

Kansas City, KS – -(AmmoLand.com)- Dan Wesson Firearms is well-known among gun enthusiasts for quality 1911 pistols. The company produces some of the finest American-made 1911 production pistols on the market.

The ‘Heirloom’ pays homage to the Dan Wesson name. A limited number of the Heirloom 2022 pistols will be made, making them highly collectible, desirable pieces for loyal customers and collectors alike – and a family treasure for generations.

Dan Wesson Heirloom 2022 Pistol

The Heirloom 2022 is a full-size 1911 pistol true to the original John Browning design. The robust 40.1-ounce pistol, chambered in the potent .45 ACP, uses all-steel components for the frame, slide, and parts. The pistol features a 5-inch barrel, beavertail grip safety, and a commander-style hammer, inspired by the most popular features from various 1911 models.

Like all Dan Wesson 1911s, the attention to detail is impeccable. The perfectly fitted frame and slide feature ornate scrollwork. On the side of the frame, its model name – Heirloom – clearly distinguishes this model as something special. A bronze PVD finish suits this collectible handgun, protecting its metal surfaces and adding a shiny luster that elevates this unique handgun. Black accents on the small parts and mainspring housing further characterize this pistol. Modern G10 grips round out this traditional pistol while adding a secure gripping surface in all conditions.

The Dan Wesson Heirloom 2022 Pistol is the perfect 1911 pistol for Dan Wesson fans who know and desire quality and performance in a stunning showpiece. Dan Wesson Firearms anticipates the Heirloom’s limited production run will sell out fast. Don’t wait to own a piece of history!

Dan Wesson Heirloom 2022 Pistol Features:

Frame engraved with ‘Heirloom’

Bronze PVD finish is both rugged and sophisticated

Stylish black G10 grips improve hold in all conditions

Decorative scrollwork engraving on slide and frame

Classic 1911 design with large beavertail and commander-style hammer

Brass front sight and u-notch rear sight provide quick sight alignment

Steel frame and slide for durability

Dan Wesson Heirloom Pistol Specifications:

SKU: 01937

Caliber: .45 ACP

Magazine Capacity: 8 Rounds

Frame/Slide: Steel

Finish: Bronze PVD

Front Sight: Brass bead

Rear Sights: U Notch

Grips: G10

Overall Length: 8.65-inches

Barrel: 5-inches

Height: 5.5-inches

Width: 1.32-inches

Weight: 40-ounces

Trigger Mech: Single action

Safety: Manual thumb safety; Grip Safety

MSRP: $2,399.00

Dan Wesson Firearms

Each Dan Wesson Firearms revolver bears the name of Daniel B. Wesson, who founded Wesson Firearms Co., Inc. in 1968. His goal was to build the finest revolvers that the shooting world had ever seen. As a result of his hardwork and dedication his firearms are known for their innovation, indestructibility, and match-grade accuracy.

Continuing in his footsteps, Dan Wesson Firearms joined the world’s largest firearms producer CZ in 2005. The Dan Wesson legacy continues with new and exciting products and innovations from the excellent people of CZ and Dan Wesson Firearms.

For more information, please visit www.Danwessonfirearms.Com .