Gabbard Quits Democrats in Blistering Critique with Strong 2A Component

Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party, which she asserted is "now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness," while launching a new podcast, the"Tulsi Gabbard Show," and her debut message had a strong Second Amendment component.

Her discussion about the right to keep and bear arms begins at 15 minutes into her first 28-minute podcast that has already been seen by legions of viewers, and the YouTube page showed she already has thousands of subscribers within a couple of hours of her launch. The podcast reportedly may also be found on Rumble and other platforms.

Gabbard’s announcement quickly began raising eyebrows among some in the firearms community, who recall her earlier positions on gun control.

She promised straight talk with no filters, and as if to underscore that vow, her party departure announcement hit like a clenched fist to the Democrat jaw.

“Today’s Democratic Party,” Gabbard stated in her premier podcast, “does not believe in our constitutionally-protected right to bear arms. Our founders passed the Second Amendment out of a recognition that every one of us as Americans has a right to defend ourselves and our loved ones and to serve as a check on a tyrannical government seeking to take away our God-given freedoms. “The Democratic Party’s hatred of the Second Amendment and their increasing authoritarian instincts poses a serious threat to our freedom,” she added.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

Quoting perennial political candidate Beto O’Rourke, now running furiously to replace Texas Gov. Greg Abbott—“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s your AK47s,”—Gabbard called his remarks “one example of many that display this hatred for the Second Amendment by leading Democrats in this country.”

“Our Founders intentionally passed the Second Amendment right after the First Amendment,” Gabbard said. “The majority ruling from the recent Supreme Court striking down New York’s law that barred people from concealed carry firearms really summarized clearly why Democrats are so wrong to try to take away our Second Amendment rights.”

“Protecting our freedom to defend ourselves and those we love and protecting our rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution against a tyrannical power is exactly why we must insure that our right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” she stated.

Gabbard, who ran unsuccessfully for the presidency, also posted her departure message on Twitter. In her remarks, she said today’s Democrats “divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, that are enshrined in our Constitution, who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, who demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, who believe in open borders, who weaponize the national security state to go after their opponents, and above all, who are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”

She said Democrats are “turning our Democracy into a banana republic.”

The former representative from Hawaii, who was born in American Samoa and was the first Hindu member of Congress, talked about growing up in the Aloha State, about serving in the military and her first entry into politics. She represented Hawaii’s Second Congressional District from 2013 to 2021.

“Now, I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic party does not,” she said via Twitter. “Instead, it stands for a government that is of, by and for the powerful elite.”

With less than a month remaining before the national midterm elections, just how much of a blow Gabbard’s departure and message will be remains to be seen. After all, she has seen the Democratic Party from the inside, and for her to make such a public departure, with allegations against the direction Democrats have taken in the past few years could have serious repercussions.

Her announcement ended with a call to other disillusioned Democrats to join her.

“I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party,” Gabbard said. “If you can no longer stomach the direction that the so-called woke Democratic party ideologues are taking our country, then I invite you to join me.”

The 41-year-old Gabbard has made frequent appearances on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News evening program, where she has offered sharp criticisms of her now-former party and some Democrat colleagues, plus Joe Biden’s presidency.

