Blaser’s Haylyn Hanks Wins 2022 Ladies National Sporting Clays Championship

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Team Blaser’s Haylyn Hanks hit 279 out of 300 clays with her Blaser F3 to win the 2022 National Sporting Clays Championship in the Main Lady division, topping 211 competitors. Hosted by the National Sporting Clays Association, the event was held October 27-30, at the National Shooting Complex in San Antonio, Texas.

Hanks is currently a sophomore at Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School where she is a business management major. She shoots on the university’s trap and skeet team and has been on Team Blaser for six years.

“Our entire company congratulates Haylyn on this impressive win,” said Jason Evans, CEO, Blaser Group. “She is not only an incredible competitor but a wonderful person and a joy to have on Team Blaser.”

Hanks shoots a Blaser F3 with Black Leaf Scroll engraving.

“The people at Blaser – on the shooting team and employees of the company – are like a family, and it is wonderful to be part of such a fun, caring group,” said Hanks. “I have been shooting Blaser shotguns most of my life and instantly fell in love with the gun’s look, balance and feel. It’s more of an extension of my body than a piece of hardware.”

Hanks was also Super Sporting Ladies Runner-Up, Winchester Ladies Cup 3rd, 5-Stand Lady 4th, and All-Around Ladies 3rd. When she isn’t studying or shooting clays, she can be found in the woods and fields with a bow in hand hunting deer and hogs. She is also an avid reader.

Other Team Blaser members delivered outstanding performances as well: Trent Allen – Main Junior Champion and Master Class 7th; Bill McGuire – FITASC Veteran Runner-Up, K-Kup Veteran Runner Up, All-Around Veteran Runner-Up, Super Sporting Veteran 3rd; Cory Kruse – FITASC Master Class 5th; and Sidney Coffin – 28 Gauge Lady 4th.

