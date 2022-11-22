Holosun Introduces SCS Solar-Charging Sight for M&P M2.0

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Holosun’s newest SCS (Solar Charging Sight), the SCS-MP2-GR was designed to fit the Smith & Wesson M&P-M2.0 full size and compact, 9mm and 40 S&W handguns (will not fit 1.0 or Shield models). It is designed to attach directly to the slide without an adapter plate. It uses our innovative solar charging system with multi-directional light sensors to adjust brightness automatically in dynamic situations.

The SCS-MP2 features our Multi-Reticle System (MRS) that displays a 32MOA Circle or a 2MOA dot or both and is available only in a Green (540nm) color option. For best zeroing, a 30+/- MOA travel adjustment with 1 MOA click adjustment can be set by adjusting the windage and elevation on the top and side of the optic housing. No matter what reticle choice, automatic ambient lighting reticle intensity is incorporated. The SCS-MP2 is parallax-free with unlimited eye relief for the best possible target acquisition.

Having a large optic window is important, and never more so than on a pistol reflex optic. Built into the 1.93×1.03×0.91 housing is a 0.77×0.58 window. This is a massive window-to-housing ratio and has helped to keep the weight down to 1.3 oz. The window has been coated with various filters and anti-reflective properties to ensure visual acuity. This helps reduce glare, limit streaking, and improve optic quality when acquiring a target.

The SCS can potentially operate indefinitely using an internal, rechargeable 20,000-hour power reserve, meaning under even moderate exposure to bright light, you will never need to change batteries again. The SCS also includes an intensity override function which locks the optic into a high brightness mode for 30 minutes, and a low power indicator, which will signal if charging is needed upon system start-up. From the safe to range and range to duty weapon, the SCS-MP2 can handle it all.

Holosun provides a lifetime warranty on the SCS-MP2.

For additional information: holosun.com/index/product/detail/id/224.html

Features:

Direct Mount to Smith & Wesson M&P-M2.0 series full size & compact handguns

Multiple Reticle System (MRS): 2 MOA Dot Only, 32MOA Circle Only 2 MOA Dot with 32 MOA Circle

Multi-Sensor Auto Brightness

Brightness Intensity Override System

Solar Charing Internal Battery

Up to 20,000 hours of continuous use

Parallax-free & Unlimited Eye Relief

7075 T6 Aluminum Housing

IP67 Water and Dust resistance rating

Travel Range ± 30 MOA

1 MOA Windage & Elevation Adjustment Per Click

Window Size: 0.77 x 0.58

Weight: 1.3 oz

MSRP: $411.75

About Holosun Technologies, Inc.:

Holosun Technologies, Inc., located in City of Industry, California, is committed to creating innovative optic and laser/IR technologies that benefit a broad range of shooting, hunting, law enforcement, and professional needs. Using the quality manufacturing standards demanded by some of the best-known optics brands in the world, with a wide range of affordable options, Holosun is at the forefront of the development of new sight technologies. Key innovations include Shake Awake Technology, 50,000-hour battery life, Solar FailSafe, Multiple Reticle System (MRS), Super Green LED, and IR/Laser units that utilize the most recent advancements in laser and LED technology. At Holosun, we pride ourselves on providing cutting-edge equipment at a competitive price that astounds the competition and the end-user.