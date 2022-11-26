Rifle Deal: Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport $494.99

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a great deal on Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 Sport 22lr AR-style rifles for only $494.99. Act fast while this deal is in stock!

The M&P15-22 SPORT features a 10-inch M&P slim handguard that incorporates the popular Magpul M-LOK™ system. The M-LOK system allows rifle owners to easily customize their M&P15-22 SPORT by adding accessories without removing the handguard. M&P15-22 SPORT owners have the option of easily mounting numerous M-LOK-compatible accessories or any number of Picatinny-style rail sections designed to accommodate other accessories. Smith & Wesson includes a 2-inch M-LOK rail panel with each rifle. The M&P15-22 SPORT comes standard with one of the most popular folding sights systems available for MSRs. The removable Magpul MBUS® front and rear folding sights are lightweight and durable, further enhancing the performance and value of the new M&P15-22 SPORT.

FEATURES:

10” M&P® Slim Handguard with MAGPUL® M-LOK™

MAGPUL® MBUS® Folding Sights

Easy to Mount M-LOK™ Accessories

MAGPUL® MOE SL® Stock (MOE Slim Line)

MAGPUL® MOE SL® Grip

MAGPUL® M-LOK® Type 2 Rail Covers (includes 6 panels, each covering one M-LOK® Slot)

2” M-LOK™ Rail Panel Included

6-Position CAR Stock

Functioning Charging Handle

Shell Deflector

2-Position, Receiver Mounted Safety Lever

Armornite® Barrel Finish

Compatible with most standard AR15 components and accessories

