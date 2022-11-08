Smith & Wesson Unveils S&W Equalizer Compact Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, introduces the all-new S&W EQUALIZER.

Level the playing field with our best-performing micro-compact to date. Next-gen EZ technology, low recoil impulse, and versatile magazine capacity, all in a compact footprint, make the EQUALIZER an ultimate CCW. This 9MM offering provides the perfect balance of power and capacity across 10, 13, and 15-round magazines. The EQUALIZER features a single-action trigger that allows for a short take-up, clean break, and fast reset to make follow-up shots quicker.

The slide operates using easy-to-rack technology to cater to various needs. The frame includes a Picatinny-style rail to mount lights or lasers for any defense scenario. A new optic cut pattern allows the user to mount their choice of sight for enhanced accuracy and the 3.675” barrel gives a longer sight radius for increased iron sight precision. The EQUALIZER also features a new grip texture and pattern designed to give you more control when firing and more comfort when carrying.

“The EQUALIZER is a total package micro-compact pistol. Its multi-purpose design allows for a variety of setup options for use at the range and/or for personal carry, while not compromising on firepower or comfort,” said John Myles, Senior Manager of New Products.

Get the big performance you need in a small, versatile handgun. Smith & Wesson is proud to introduce the S&W EQUALIZER.

MSRP $599.00.

Check out the EQUALIZER at www.smith-wesson.com.

