ATF Targets 74-year-old Florida Man Selling Guns at a Flea Market

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Charles “Chuck” Palmatier will serve one year and a day in a federal prison for selling guns at the Volusia Flea Market in Deland, Florida without a Federal Firearm License.
According to a press release, the ATF first warned Palmatier that he needed to stop selling guns without an FFL.
“According to court documents, on July 28, 2021, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) met with Palmatier and explained that if he wanted to continue to sell firearms he would have to apply for a Federal Firearms License (FFL).”
Palmatier, the ATF claims, ignored the agents’ warning. “Despite that meeting, Palmatier continued to sell firearms …” the press release states.
“It’s my understanding they approached him, told him to knock it off, and he just thumbed his nose at it and kept doing it,” said Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Bobby Woell.
Woell is assigned to the Volusia Bureau of Investigation, a task force overseen by the Sheriff’s Office and comprised of deputies and members of other law enforcement agencies, including ATF. The VBI focuses on drugs and violent crime.
“The ATF, along with the Volusia Bureau of Investigation (VBI), began investigating Palmatier and conducted multiple controlled purchases from Palmatier at the Volusia Flea Market from February 2, 2022, through June 8, 2022,” the press release states. However, Sgt. Woell was quick to point out that the press release is dead wrong. The ATF investigation of Palmatier was not a task force case. The VBI was never involved. It was all ATF.
“People buying and selling guns at a flea market is not our responsibility,” he said. “If we got a tip about this, we would turn it over to the ATF. For the most part we’re done at that point.”
The ATF sent undercover agents to the flea market, who made “multiple controlled purchases” of firearms from Palmatier.
“At least two of the firearms purchased from Palmatier were subsequently linked to usage in two separate crimes,” the press release states.
Nebulous Federal Law
It is not easy to determine when someone who buys and sells firearms needs an FFL – even for the ATF. It’s debatable at best. The ATF publishes a 10-page brochure to help people determine whether they should apply for an FFL, titled: “Do I need a license to buy and sell firearms?”
“Federal law does not establish a ‘bright-line’ rule for when a federal firearms license is required,” the brochure states. “As a result, there is no specific threshold number or frequency of sales, quantity of firearms, or amount of profit or time invested that triggers the licensure requirement. Instead, determining whether you are ‘engaged in the business’ of dealing in firearms requires looking at the specific facts and circumstances of your activities.”
In general, the ATF guidance says a license is needed “if you repetitively buy and sell firearms with the principal motive of making a profit. In contrast, if you only make occasional sales of firearms from your personal collection, you do not need to be licensed.”
While Palmatier made some money through his sales, even the ATF acknowledged it wasn’t much. “Palmatier admitted that he would profit $50 to $75 per firearm that he sold,” the press release states.
ATF agents searched Palmatier’s home and vehicle on June 29th, and seized 17 firearms and ammunition, which are now subject to federal forfeiture. They include:
- two Smith & Wesson .38 special revolvers
- Smith & Wesson .22 caliber pistol
- Savage 12-gauge shotgun
- Winchester 30-30 rifle
- Mauser .308 caliber rifle
- two Hatfield shotguns, .410 and 12-gauge
- two Marlin .30 caliber rifles
- Winchester 12-gauge shotgun
- Mossberg .22 caliber rifle
- Sig-Sauer 9mm pistol
- Walther 7.65mm pistol
- Ruger .22 caliber pistol
- Taurus .380 caliber pistol
- Western Field pistol (caliber unknown)
- “Assorted” ammunition
None of Palmatier’s firearms are defined as “assault weapons” by either the Biden-Harris administration or Bill Clinton’s 1994 Assault Weapon Ban. Most are old, collectible and/or sporting firearms, which are no longer in production.
Palmatier was charged through federal information rather than an indictment. He was accused of “not being a licensed dealer of firearms within the meaning of Chapter 44, Title 18 U.S. Code, did willfully engage in the business of manufacturing and dealing in firearms.”
On September 7, Palmatier pleaded guilty to the single count, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He accepted a plea deal and was sentenced last week to serve 366 days in a federal prison.
Assistant United States Attorney Beatriz Gonzalez, who prosecuted Palmatier, did not return calls seeking her comments for this story.
William C. Daniels, a Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said in an email, “Our office does not wish to comment on this case.”
Calls to Jason Medina, Public Information Officer for ATF’s Tampa Field Division, were routed to ATF’s Washington D.C. headquarters for reasons unknown. ATF’s headquarters staff said it was against their policy to give out direct phone numbers of their staff – even PIOs – but they promised to give Medina a message to call. Medina has yet to return the call.
Takeaways
It’s not known why Palmatier refused to stop selling guns after the ATF warning. Maybe he needed the money. Maybe he’s just stubborn. It really doesn’t matter. Sending him to a federal prison was not the right answer. I’m sure his refusal bruised a few ATF egos, but therein lies the problem: a bruised ego should never serve as a predicate for a full-blown federal investigation. In this case it clearly did.
After Joe Biden weaponized the ATF and sicced them on gun owners and gun dealers, the agency’s conduct has been reprehensible. Unfortunately, Palmatier’s prosecution is just the latest in a long line of other unconstitutional actions:
- Because of Biden’s zero-tolerance for human error policy, FFL revocations have increased by 500%.
- ATF’s unconstitutional home inspections, which they call “knock-and-talks,” have become more like home invasions and have scared the daylights out of more than a few law-abiding gun owners who were unlucky enough to answer the door.
- An ATF inspector was caught red-handed creating an illegal gun registry with her cell phone.
- A congressional whistleblower revealed that Biden’s crackdown on homemade firearms, which he calls “ghost guns,” was based on an ATF hoax.
- Four million Americans are poised to become felons overnight because the ATF is tinkering with rules and regulations regarding pistol braces and aftermarket triggers.
It’s not surprising that no one at ATF or the U.S. Attorney’s Office was willing to answer questions about this case, much less defend their actions. They can’t, really. They know there’s one question they cannot answer truthfully. It’s a simple question: Is this justice?
About Lee Williams
Lee Williams, who is also known as “The Gun Writer,” is the chief editor of the Second Amendment Foundation’s Investigative Journalism Project. Until recently, he was also an editor for a daily newspaper in Florida. Before becoming an editor, Lee was an investigative reporter at newspapers in three states and a U.S. Territory. Before becoming a journalist, he worked as a police officer. Before becoming a cop, Lee served in the Army. He’s earned more than a dozen national journalism awards as a reporter, and three medals of valor as a cop. Lee is an avid tactical shooter.
Charles Palmatier did not break any laws, what he did is supposed to be LEGAL and was until the creation of the BATF. The creation of the BATF is NOT in the constitution, and their very existence is an affront to the constitution.
The BATF is now a reality. He was told, he was warned – and yet, he kept doing it! Why? I don’t like the IRS – in fact, I think they are the most heinous federal agency out there. But, I’m not an idiot. If I don’t pay my taxes, even after being warned – I know what is going to happen!. I don’t agree with ANYTHING the Biden administration does – I don’t like the existence of the BATF – but this guy Charles Palmatier is a damned idiot. Stupid is as Stupid does. He’s lucky he did not… Read more »
So he should have just shut up and bent over to willingly let his rights be violated?
is your tongue not tired from all that licking?
Incarcerating a 74 year stubborn old man doesn’t seem to do the public any good. Just looking at the firearms the ATF stole, l mean confiscated tells you the man was more than likely selling off his collection. I also can’t see how he was selling stolen firearms that was linked to crime, unless he sold them to people and they used them in a crime. What a weird prosecution.
AFT (*) made controlled purchases over a five month period (Feb – June 2022). When they sprang their trap, he still had 17 firearms. While there are those with enough firearms to make such an extended sale believable – sounds to me like he was buying used guns and trying to turn a profit by reselling them. This would be consistent with some of the guns he sold tracing back to crime, as criminals are more than happy to get paid for someone else disposing of evidence — see gun buybacks. He clearly was engaged in business of buying and… Read more »
only the government sells stuff at a loss, remember they are spending our money. we the taxpaying citizens cannot afford to sell things at a loss, we have to live within our budget.
I firmly believe that needing a FFL is totally unconstitutional.
I guess Palmatier will have the standing in federal court to prove it now.
But on the other hand one has to question why after the warnings.
There are never a shortage of idiots in polluted gene pools
The scumbags at ATF must really be proud of their useless asses over this bust. They busted an old man doing nothing wrong and violated the hell out of his constitutional rights. Those sorry son of a bitches need to be put out of business once and for all. ABOLISH CRIMINAL CORRUPT ATF, RESCIND NFA!
Alcohol is Legal.
Tobacco is Legal.
Firearms are Legal.
Explosives are Legal.
“Crimes” involving any of the above can more than adequately be investigated by State Police and / or the FBI.
Defund and disband this behemoth of a taxpayer burden.
A well regulated militia, being necessary to a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; the second amendment, CONSTITUTIONAL LAW. There is nothing here that restricts one’s right to keep and bear arms or to sell them or to give them away. What IS RESTRICTED here is the government’s interference with anything pertaining to firearms. The government SHALL NOT INFRINGE. The atfe, fbi, epa, irs etc. have all been weaponized by congress and sitting presidents past and present against the very nation, people and constitution which they are sworn before GOD… Read more »
Amazing how so many defend criminals like the Author does
Amazing how so many support rights violations like you do.
Stag, well put.