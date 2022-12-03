CMP Western Games Return to Arizona in 2023 with New Pistol Bundle Offer

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) Western CMP Games and Highpower Matches is set to return to the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Arizona, March 10-19, 2023. This recreational marksmanship event is comprised of a full lineup of friendly, challenging competitions on the range as well as educational opportunities. The event is open to anyone with an interest in the sport – regardless of experience.

The Western CMP Games and CMP Highpower Matches present a mix of marksmanship opportunities for guests to enjoy. CMP Games events like the Garand, Springfield, Vintage Military, Modern Military, Rimfire Sporter, Carbine and Vintage Sniper will again fill the rifle competition schedule, while those wanting more educational experiences may sign up for the Pistol or Rifle Basic courses, which teach firearm fundamentals in a one-on-one classroom setting.

A series of pistol opportunities like the Pistol 2700, .22 Rimfire Pistol, EIC Pistol, 1911 and Military & Police Service Pistol events will also resume for the second year. New for 2023, the CMP has added a Service Revolver EIC Match to the schedule.

Competitors firing in all five individual pistol matches (.22 Rimfire EIC Pistol, EIC Service Pistol, EIC Service Revolver, 1911 As-Issued Pistol and Military & Police Pistol) will be able to register for the Individual Pistol Match Bundle for a discounted price! Slightly augmented entry fees over all Western Games events for 2023 makes the Bundle even more appealing, though competitors shouldn’t expect any major upsets to their pockets with the increases.

Another add-on to the Western Games schedule for 2023 is a 3×600 Rifle Match. This competition includes sighting shots, followed by three 20-shot strings for record in slow-fire prone from 600 yards. Competitors may use Match Rifle, Service Rifle, F-Open, F T/R or AR Tactical Rifles during the 3×600 event.

Outside of the Games schedule, the CMP Highpower Matches include three days of 800 Aggregate competitions with additional recognitions given for the culminating 2400 Aggregate event. The Highpower events also include 4-Man Team and Service Rifle EIC matches that create even more exciting possibilities on the firing line.

Additionally, a CMP Advanced HP Clinic (featuring live fire training and practice), will be conducted by CMP Instructors. The clinic offers lectures and demonstrations by some of the world’s leading civilian Highpower service rifle competitors. Those signed up for the course will need to bring their own shooting equipment, rifle and ammunition to participate.

To further ensure a safe environment for all competitors and spectators, trained CMP staff members will be present at every match. Both youth and adults are welcome, so join in on all the competition, new experiences and fun!

Registration is now open! More information about the Western CMP Games and registration forms can be found on the CMP website at https://thecmp.org/cmp-matches/western-cmp-highpower-cmp-games-matches/.

About CMP

The Civilian Marksmanship Program is a federally chartered 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation. It is dedicated to firearm safety and marksmanship training and to the promotion of marksmanship competition for citizens of the United States. For more information about the CMP and its programs, log onto www.TheCMP.org.