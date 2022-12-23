Colt Pro-Shooter Justine Williams Winning Streak Continued in 2022

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Justine Williams racked up an impressive eleven major wins for Team Colt at action shooting sports competitions in 2022. From coast to coast, Williams’ top-level shooting led her to victory. Here are some of her many achievements in this past year.

2022 USPSA PCC Ladies National Champion

2022 USPSA Carry Optics Ladies National Champion

2022 USPSA 2-Gun Open Ladies National Champion

2022 USPSA L10 Ladies National Champion

2022 World Speed Shooting Championship PCCO Lady World Champion

2022 World Speed Shooting Championship PCCO Lady Junior World Champion

2022 IPSC Pan American Production Optics Ladies, Gold

2022 IPSC Pan American Production Optics Team, Gold

2022 IDPA Optics Lady National Champion

2022 2nd PCC Overall USPSA Nationals

2022 World Speed Shooting Championship 3rd PCCO Overall

“Winning the USPSA PCC Ladies National title had been a goal of mine for almost two years,” Justine noted after her win in 2021 and a repeat performance again this year. “I trained hard for this event, and it felt good when it all came together for me.”

“Justine is an outstanding competitor, and even more importantly, she’s an outstanding person on and off the competitive line. Colt is thrilled to have her on our team,” said Paul Spitale, Executive Vice President of Colt CZ Group North America. “We were honored by her performance in 2022 and are excited for her in the years ahead. I’m confident Justine will continue being a true ambassador for our sport.”

