DeSantis Once Again Pledges Support For Constitutional Carry

Governor Ron DeSantis is once again showing Florida's previous governors what it means to truly be a leader. Yesterday, Gov. DeSantis, during a press conference, was asked about the possible passage of Constitutional Carry in 2023, especially since there is now a massive Republican supermajority in control of the legislature. The Governor had this to say in response.

He laughs and says, “well, we’ve had a majority this whole time. I’ll let Paul answer that because I’m ready. [looking over to incoming House Speaker Paul Renner] Are you going to do it?”

Paul Renner responded with a “yes.”

Let’s break down the Governor’s statement quickly. He didn’t just say he supports Constitutional Carry, he politically called out the Republican-controlled legislature for its collective failure to pass during prior sessions.

The Governor said, “we’ve had a majority this whole time.” That is very important because it is true. We’ve had a Republican majority in the legislature for over a decade. It has been Republicans that have blocked the passage of pro-gun legislation like Constitutional Carry, Open Carry, Campus Carry, Red Flag Repeal, and Second Amendment Sanctuary.

At the end of March, when the regular session ended, the Governor called out the legislature for failing to pass Constitutional Carry, Homeowners Insurance Reform, Digital Privacy, and other issues. He said he’d like to make it part of the May special session, but when he polled Republican lawmakers, the turnout of support was substandard.

“In terms of when? You know, I don’t know. The Legislature has got to pass it. I mean, I’ve said for years I would sign. I don’t know if they have the votes now. But I know that this is something that a lot of people are going to be looking at as we go forward into this next election.”

The blockage then was Republican leaders like Wilton Simpson and Chris Sprowls. But, due to the hard work of Florida’s GOA members. The incoming leadership is singing a different tune.

FL. Rep. Paul Renner supports Constitutional Carry (2022)

It was a Florida GOA member who got incoming House Speaker Paul Renner on record, pledging support for Constitutional Carry and it was GOA who got the Republican Party of Florida to pass a statewide resolution calling for Republican lawmakers to support Constitutional Carry.

RPOF June 2022 Meeting

Never in Florida have we been in a position such as we’re seeing now. We’ve always been under RINOs that scoff at the idea of truly advancing pro-gun legislation and restoring Floridians’ Second Amendment rights. But this doesn’t mean the fight is over.

The current issue now facing the passage of Constitutional Carry is incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. She said the following in May on the Bob Harden show.

“It’s such a divisive, such a big issue, and the term ‘constitutional carry’ means put it in the constitution…. Let the voters decide.”

May 3, 2022, interview of Sen. Kathleen Passidomo interviewed on the Bob Harden Show.

Sen. Passidomo is not and has never been pro-gun. But now, because of the hard work by GOA and its members. She’s stuck between a rock and a hard place. If she blocks Constitutional Carry, she is scuttling a campaign promise made by the Governor, going against her counterpart in the House, and would violate the Republican Party’s stance. She’d be Florida’s Queen of the RINOs, and support for her would evaporate faster than a spilled Rum & Coke on a hot August afternoon in Miami.

We all know that she has further political aspirations, and her being the one to make the Governor look bad when he is at the top of his political game would make any future financial backer leery.

Governor Ron DeSantis has given Florida’s gun owners their marching orders. He has identified the opposition that needs to have pressure put on them.

Do your job, contact Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and tell her that Constitutional Carry is must-pass legislation for 2023.

Gun Owners of America will be fighting the good fight, but we can’t do it without people like you!

Our nation’s motto is e Pluribus Unum. Latin for “out of many, one.” Together, we can get Constitutional Carry passed in Florida.



