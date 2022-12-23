New Jersey State Rifle Club Sues To Overturn Handgun Carry-Killer Law!

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- At the exact moment NJ Governor Phill Murphy was signing illegal carry-killer legislation into law earlier today, the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs (ANJRPC) was filing an epic federal lawsuit seeking to swiftly and decisively block the blatantly unconstitutional new measure.

The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs is also seeking a restraining order to immediately halt the implementation of the new law while the case proceeds.

Embedded below, you can see a copy of the complaint filed in the case and monitor ongoing new case filings as they happen. ANJRPC legal counsel Dan Schmutter is spearheading the lawsuit.

The new law flagrantly and intentionally disrupts both the Second Amendment and the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision upholding the right of honest citizens to carry firearms for personal protection. Now that New Jersey can no longer block the issuance of carry permits, the state is trying to change what it means to have a carry permit in the first place. The new law bans carry in most common public places, mandates non-existent liability insurance, and significantly increases permit fees to prevent lower-income citizens from exercising their rights.

“By signing this legislation, Gov. Murphy has effectively ended any chance of ever being elected to higher office outside of New Jersey, and has confirmed that the Constitution is indeed ‘above his pay grade,'” said ANJRPC Executive Director Scott Bach. “Not only will this legislation go down in flames, but the Murphy administration will end up paying the very substantial legal costs of gun owners to bring it down.”

A restraining order is being sought imminently, seeking to halt the implementation of the new law while the case proceeds. Please stay tuned for further updates and alerts. If you are not already subscribed to these email alerts, you can sign up at no cost at the links below.

Association Of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs, Inc., Plaintiffs, V. Matthew Platkin

