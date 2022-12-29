Pete Brownell Named Chairman/CEO of Brownells, 2nd Adventure Group

GRINNELL, Iowa – -(AmmoLand.com)- Pete Brownell, the owner of 2nd Adventure Group Holding Company, is returning to serve as CEO of the organization, which includes well-known firearm industry companies Brownells, Crow Shooting Supply, and AR15.com.

In his new dual role, Brownell will serve as 2nd Adventure Group’s Chairman of the Board and will also serve as CEO of its brands.

The third-generation Brownell is no stranger to the role of CEO, having served in the position of overseeing Brownells and Crow Shooting Supply from 2012-2018. In 2018, Brownell became co-chairman with his father, Frank Brownell.

“I’m excited to be back in the business day to day,” said Brownell. “I’m going to work quickly to understand our customers and how all of our brands can adapt to their needs. I’ve been with my family’s company full-time since 1997 and I’m excited to work alongside our employees to find out how we can inspire, educate and outfit our customers to enjoy a lifetime of adventure.”

In addition to his work with his 83-year-old family company, Brownell is the past President of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and is past chairman of the National Association of Sporting Goods Wholesalers (NASGW). He is a Trustee with the US Army Command and General Staff College Foundation and serves on the Boone & Crocket and Special Operations Wounded Warriors (SOWW) boards of directors.

About 2nd Adventure Group

2nd Adventure Group is a holding company owned by Frank & Pete Brownell designed to align brands and channels that empower people to be inspired, educated, and outfitted for a lifetime of enjoying and sharing the spirit of adventure. Its current brands include Brownells, Inc., Crow Shooting Supply, AR15.com and Big Springs Shooting Complex.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.