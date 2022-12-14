Deals: Radical Firearms 18″ .223 Wylde 1:8 S.S. Rifle-Length Barreled Upper $249.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a Radical Firearms 18″ .223 Wylde 1:8 stainless steel Rifle-Length Barreled Upper on special sale for just $249.99. NOTE: Before you click add-to-cart check out the sale on a Geissele Automatics Super Charging Handle for less than $90. under “Optional Accessories” on the product page.

The Radical Firearms 18” .223 Wylde Barreled Upper is a match grade, drop-in solution for your next AR build. Crafted with quality materials and covered by Radical’s lifetime warranty, this better-than-MIL-SPEC upper receiver provides an outstanding solution for any budget. Arrives at your door with the hard work done, just drop in your favorite charging handle, BCG, and sights!

Features:

18″ 416R stainless steel barrel

Chambered in .223 Wylde with 1:8 twist rate

1/2×28 Radical Firearms BMD Muzzle Brake

15″ free float Radical Firearms RPR M-LOK Rail

Gen 3 rail mounting system

Made in the U.S.A.

Includes the lightweight 15″ Radical Firearms RPR M-LOK handguard. Crafted from 6063-T6 aluminum and hard coat anodized a deep black, this tough, durable rail offer a slim, modular profile. Large cooling holes along the rail reduce weight and aid in rapid cooling. Take advantage of M-LOK positions along the 3, 6, and 9 o’clock of the rail for all your favorite gear. An uninterrupted M1913 Picatinny top rail offers space to mount optics, sights, and other accessories with ease.