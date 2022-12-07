Spartan Armor Systems Thanks Customers with Season of Giving

Tucson, Ariz. (Ammoland.com) – Spartan Armor Systems®, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear, and targets, is thanking its amazing customers personally by giving back to them this Christmas season. The Season of Giving starts with a sitewide sale of 20 percent off most products with 10 percent off Ares and Leonidas products. Place an order before Dec. 18, 2022, and get your body armor before Christmas with the best in industry lead times.

Ares Level IV ceramic body armor combines toughness with lightweight, giving the wearer a weight advantage when it comes to mobility, with the strength to stop .30-06 M2AP armor-piercing rounds. Ares provides maximum protection in a full 9.5” x 12.5” medium ESAPI shooters cut profile and a traditional multi-curve design for added comfort. The Ares Level IV ceramic body armor plate is the perfect choice for Law Enforcement, Security Contractors, Military, First Responders, or even concerned civilians looking for advanced threat protection and safety.

The Gen2 Leonidas Legend Plate Carrier is designed to meet the most rigorous demands of the modern tactical operator. Starting with a Cordura 500D body, the Leonidas Legend is enhanced with lightweight Squadron laser-cut laminate material over it. Enhanced shoulder pads, quick-release cummerbund, and high-density foam standoffs for air circulation are other newly refined enhancements.

Spartan Armor Systems is also offering two big giveaways and over $17,000 in prizes throughout December. These giveaways include a Coupon Code Giveaway, valid Dec. 1 – 18, 2022, and an Order Refund Giveaway, valid Dec. 19 – 26, 2022.

Coupon Code Giveaway:

Any purchase made from Dec. 1 through Dec. 18, 2022, will qualify to win one of over 150 coupon codes. These coupon codes range from $15 off up to $1,000 off a customer’s next purchase. Multiple winners mean multiple chances to win big. Winners will be emailed their coupon code on or after Dec. 26, 2022.

Order Refund Giveaway:

Any order made from Dec. 19 through Dec. 26, 2022, will qualify to win a full order refund. A total of 25 winners will be selected, which means multiple chances to win amazing prizes. Place an order for a chance to win. Winners of the order refunds will be notified via email on or after Dec. 26, 2022.

All prizes are subject to restrictions:

Only U.S. Residents 18+ years of age or older are eligible to win. Cannot be redeemed for cash value. Some state laws restrict body armor.

Spartan Armor Systems offers the lowest lead time at only two to five business days to ship an order. Free shipping on orders of $199 or more.

New to body armor? Check out Spartan Armor Systems Body Armor 101 by heading on over to https://www.spartanarmorsystems.com/body-armor-101 to watch no-nonsense body armor education videos.

Still undecided? Spartan Armor Systems makes shopping for personal use, department, or gifts easy. Check out its Tactical Gift Guide for gifts for all ages, under $100, stocking stuffers, popular gear, the must-have gift, and even NIJ Certified gifts. Deck the halls with protection at https://www.spartanarmorsystems.com/tactical-gift-guide.

Check out Spartan Armor Systems 2022 Catalog and the extensive line-up of instructional, informative, and testimonial videos. Also, visit and follow Spartan Armor Systems’ Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages.

About Spartan Armor Systems®:

Spartan Armor Systems’ mission is to provide first responders and civilians with the affordable, reliable body armor protection they deserve. Spartan Armor Systems is one of the premier body armor and tactical gear suppliers in the United States, with high-quality armor plates, body armor, reactive targets, and more. Spartan Armor Systems specializes in NIJ-compliant body armor and manufactures ceramic & steel level III, level III+, and level IV threat protection. Their state-of-the-art facility in Tucson, AZ allows Spartan Armor to manufacture high volumes of body armor, resulting in some of the lowest lead times in the industry.