Davidson’s Exclusive Gunsite GLOCK Service Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Davidson’s, one of the nation’s top firearms, ammunition, optics, and accessories wholesalers, has collaborated with GLOCK, Holosun Technologies, and Gunsite Academy to produce the exclusive Gunsite GLOCK Service Pistol (GGSP).

At its heart, the GGSP is built off of the Glock 45. The GLOCK 45 is a compact crossover pistol chambered in 9x19mm, which combines a compact slide with a full-size frame and has all the benefits of a Gen5 model. It utilizes the design and engineering GLOCK developed for its military pistol (G19X), combined with operator and worldwide law enforcement specifications.

“GLOCK is very pleased to collaborate with Gunsite and Davidson’s to provide the Gunsite GLOCK Service Pistol to meet the needs of those that prefer an optic-equipped, high capacity, striker-fired pistol”, said Bob Radecki, National Sales Manager for GLOCK. “Gunsite, GLOCK, and Davidson’s are leaders in their fields of endeavor and the features chosen for this pistol reflect that leadership and insight.”

The Davidson’s Exclusive GGSP adds several custom features to the very popular GLOCK 45. Directly mounted to the slide is arguably one of the most popular pistol red-dot sights on the market today – the Holosun HE509T-RD X2. The slide is milled to accept the optic (versus using a plate), which was previously done by GLOCK only for LE and the military. Features of the HE509T-RD X2 include a titanium housing, Holosun’s Super LED with up to 50k hours of battery life, a multi-reticle system, a solar failsafe, and shake-awake technology. Holosun’s HE509T-RD X2 retails by itself for $505.87.

In addition, the GGSP is fitted with Ameriglo suppressor-height sights, allowing co-witnessing with the Holosun, FBI rounded mag release and lanyard loop. The GGSP also includes the GLOCK factory “minus connector,” which reduces the trigger pull weight to approximately 4.5 pounds. The top of the slide is engraved with the Gunsite logo and the iconic Gunsite raven image. This exclusive also comes with three 17-round magazines.

Gunsite Academy, located in Paulden, Arizona, is considered one of the world’s premier firearms training facilities. Gunsite Academy trains thousands of law enforcement, military personnel, and responsible private citizen gun owners each year. It was founded by Lt. Colonel Jeff Cooper in 1976 as the American Pistol Institute. In honor of the Academy’s founding, the GGSP serial numbers all begin with the prefix “API”.

Ken Campbell, CEO of Gunsite Academy, said “The Gunsite Glock Service Pistol is, in the Gunsite tradition, a fighting pistol. It is robust, reliable, accurate, and affordable. It is like the Timex watch – it just keeps running and running.”

“The Davidsons team is honored to have such great partners in Glock and Gunsite, and we are excited to deliver such a great gun”, said Mike Massimo, VP of Sales for Davidson’s, Inc. “We hope you all enjoy shooting it as much as we do.”

The new Davidson’s Exclusive Gunsite GLOCK Service Pistol will be released on January 16th, 2023, at SHOT Show. They will be available exclusively through Davidson’s, GalleryofGuns.com, and the Gunsite Academy Pro Shop.

Item#PA453S3B7MOS6H2 carries an MSRP of $1274.99. Consumers will likely receive a much better price through Davidson’s Gallery of Guns dealers and the Gunsite Academy ProShop.

For more information, dealers can access our Communications Center at www.davidsonsinc.com.

About Davidson’s and Gallery of Guns

Founded in 1932, Davidson’s (http://www.davidsonsinc.com) is one of the nation’s leading firearms wholesalers. In late 1998, it launched the Gallery of Guns website (www.galleryofguns.com) specifically to help Davidson’s retailers sell Davidson’s inventory, it is now one of the firearm industry’s most successful consumer websites. Each firearm sold by the company is backed by Davidson’s Guaranteed Lifetime Replacement Program, which extends to both the dealer and the final customer.

Davidson’s Vision is to be a firearms distribution company that creates, develops, and nurtures strong customer, employee, vendor, and industry relationships, while always conducting ourselves honorably as we excel in the performance of our jobs and fulfillment of our corporate social responsibilities.