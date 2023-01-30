Federal Judge Blocks More of NJ’s Unconstitutional ‘Sensitive Places’ Gun Ban

New Jersey –-(AmmoLand.com)- Earlier today, the judge in the consolidated carry-killer case issued another temporary restraining order halting much more of the carry-killer law than it did previously. In a 46-page opinion, the court granted most of the relief sought by the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs (ANJRPC), and many more unconstitutional “sensitive place” carry prohibitions have been temporarily halted while the case proceeds.

Follow this link to see a copy of the decision, and choose item number 14.

The restraining order temporarily blocks enforcement of aspects of the carry-killer law for a period of several weeks until the court can consider subsequent full briefing of the issues raised in the case.

Temporary restraining orders like the ones issued are generally considered extraordinary and nearly impossible to obtain. While they are not guarantee that the carry-killer law will continue to be blocked throughout the duration of the case, they strongly suggest that it is likely. Also, at the next stage of the case (preliminary injunction stage), it is possible that additional aspects of the law will be blocked.

Further analysis of today’s decision will be provided by ANJRPC attorney Dan Schmutter in a subsequent alert following this one.

