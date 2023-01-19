Mississippi Knife Law Preemption Bill Introduced

Mississippi – -(AmmoLand.com)- Mississippi Senator Joseph “Mike” Seymour has introduced SB 2383, a bill that would enact Knife Rights’ signature Knife Law Preemption in the state.

An Act To Prohibit A State Agency Or Political Subdivision To Enter Into Any Contract That Discriminates Against Certain Entities Or Trade Associations; To Amend Section 45-9-51, Mississippi Code Of 1972, To Prohibit A County Or Municipality From Entering Into Any Contract Or Rental Agreement That Restricts The Possession, Carrying, Transportation, Sale, Transfer Or Ownership Of Firearms Or Knives; To Provide That State Agencies May Not Interfere With The Right Of Citizens To Possess Firearms Or Knives; To Create A Civil Cause Of Action To Challenge Ordinances And Regulations In Violation Of That Right; To Exempt State Law Enforcement Agencies From Regulating Law Enforcement Officers In The Course Of Their Official Duties; To Amend Section 45-9-53, Mississippi Code Of 1972, To Conform; And For Related Purposes.

Knife Law Preemption is a Knife Rights’ criminal justice reform effort that repeals and prevents local ordinances more restrictive than state law which only serve to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state.

Preemption ensures citizens can expect consistent enforcement of state knife laws everywhere within a state.

Knife Rights will let you know as soon as it is appropriate to contact your Mississippi lawmakers to support SB 2383.

Knife Rights passed the nation’s first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Knife Rights

Knife Rights is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization, leading the fight to Rewrite Knife Law in America and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 40 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 26 states and over 150 cities and towns since 2010.