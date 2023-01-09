Tactical Deals: Olight Warrior 3S Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight $89.99 FREE S&H

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Olight has their best-selling Tactical Flashlight on sale! The Olight Warrior 3S Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight is now $89.99 with FREE shipping at check out.

Leading Performance: Its cool white LED, paired with the TIR optic lens, delivers up to 2,300 lumens of output, reaching far into the darkness illuminating any environment.

Long Runtime Tactical Flashlight: up to 55 days of runtime making this the perfect tactical light for hiking, camping, self-defense, and law enforcement!

Visualized Indicator Interface: 4-level battery and brightness indicators around the side switch, giving real-time reminders with a glance.

Safe & Reliable: Built-in proximity sensor(can be disabled by double-pressing the side switch within 5 seconds of auto-diming) that drops the brightness level, protecting against any nearby objects while turned on high, turbo or strobe mode.

Tactical Tail Switch: Quick action with the two-stage tactical tail switch. Activate direct turbo or strobe with a single press. Satisfy your tactical needs in various situations!

12 Comments
PistolGrip44

Yeah, go ahead and support the CCP. No Thanks.

CwC

As much as I hate saying this, we all support the CCP daily. It is nearly impossible to exist in this country without purchasing something from China on a daily basis. Business greed and our penchant for buying the least expensive items will be our downfall.

Country Boy

I prefer to view has possibly using their own equipment against them one day…………..

Country Boy

Olight makes some really good powerful WMLs &.FWIW Streamlight is made in ChIna. I bought 3 Olight WMLs on sale for less than one Surefire one cost. Besides you might want to read the label on eveything ELSE you buy every day before you claim you won’t buy from China.

Grigori

My favorite flashlights have been SureFires, since I bought my first one, a 6P incandescent, in the early 1990’s. They are durable and very reliable, and…as a side benefit, are made in the USA. Right now, I carry a Stiletto Pro. It is brilliant and of course, very reliable. That said, Olights are good, too. I have a few and have given many more as gifts. Olights will give a good light and are capable of brilliant light, just don’t expect to run it full bore for a long time. Most get very hot and cycle down to a lower… Read more »

Cruiser

I own a bunch of Olight flashlights pens and other products and find them to be of good quality. If somebody comes up with a better deal I’ll buy American made. CWC is right, everything is made in China, some good, some junk. It used to be things made in Japan were junk, Today Japan is making some of the finest products in the world. I don’t like things made in Vietnam. However,I buy Nike Airs because my Doctor recomended them.

StreetSweeper

Olight uses a proprietary charging system. Lose their cable and you can’t recharge the light, that’s a deal-killer for me ever buying another Olight.

Nobias

I own two Olights and they charge up just fine with a standard USB-Micro charger.

Country Boy

Yep it’s just a USB charging cable like cell phone. Olight has gone to the new oval port now too. But sell the previois style too. Catch them on holiday sells and save up to 40%. That’s how I did it. In have several of the different offerings. All perform fantastic IMO.

Country Boy

They sell battery powered WMLs too. You can buy additional cables if you’re naturally irresponsible….So… who other than Surefire makes WMLs here in the USA? Inquiring minds want to know…..

Country Boy

It’s just a USB cable…………liie your computer or late model auto has. I have a KW head unit in my old car that has the USB port on it’s face. I can charge the light in my car. Now that’s not at all “proprietary” IMO

StreetSweeper

The Olights I have use a magnetic charging cable as I said so I’m not trying out more. They’re a few years old so maybe they’ve wised up and changed to a regular USB or type C cable. Doesn’t matter to me, I felt burned by them and that’s the way I am; screw me over ONE TIME and I’m done with it.

