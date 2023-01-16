Remington Ammunition’s Groundbreaking 360 Buckhammer Ammo Cartridge

Lonoke, Arkansas – -(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition has introduced a revolutionary new cartridge, 360 Buckhammer. A Straight Up Better straight wall cartridge, 360 Buckhammer is optimized for lever-action rifles that are deadly and accurate out to 200 yards or more.

The ultimate straight-wall cartridge, 360 Buckhammer will be available to hunters nationwide with lever action and single-shot rifles available from launch partner Henry Repeating Arms. The new ammunition will be initially available in two new Core-Lokt loads, with more ammunition options to follow.

“360 Buckhammer is a game changer,” said Jason Vanderbrink, President of Remington Ammunition. “Whitetail hunters in much of the country needed a straight wall cartridge that functions flawlessly in a lever action rifle – and doesn’t compromise on accuracy or terminal performance. I’m proud to say the engineering teams at Remington and Henry have delivered.”

Remington Ammunition 360 Buckhammer Cartridge

360 Buckhammer’s key features include:

Ultimate straight wall cartridge

Accurate & deadly at 200 yards or more0417f2aa609947b38af39a3b795c2c2f.png

Easy to shoot with low recoil

35% more energy than 350 Legend

Muzzle velocity: 2,215-2,400 FPS

.358 diameter bullets deliver deadly results on-game

Available in trusted Core-Lokt; 180GR or 200GR

MSRP = $36.99

Insider Tip: Multiple lever-action rifle models, including a single-shot version, coming soon from Henry Rifles!!

Attendees of SHOT Show 2023 will receive a first-hand look at the 360 Buckhammer at Industry Day at the Range in the Henry Repeating Arms bay (SR-52). Learn more about this exciting new product at www.remington.com/360buckhammer.

Find Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit www.remington.com.