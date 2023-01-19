Remington Ammunition Introduces Remington Range Handgun Loads

Lonoke, Arkansas – -(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition is proud to present Remington Range, the handgun load that delivers shot-to-shot consistency and serves as the ideal choice for everyday plinking. Now available nationwide, Remington Range is every first-time shooter or range expert’s go-to practice round.

“With tons of new innovative products coming from Big Green this year, we’re thrilled to provide American shooters top performing ammunition to load into their favorite handgun,” said Remington’s Handgun Product Line Manager Kris Carson. “Remington Range was built with the frequent shooter in mind. Whether you’re shooting paper or steel, no other handgun ammunition delivers this level of performance and accuracy more efficiently.”

Remington Range joins the Remington Range Clean family, a recently introduced product that minimizes the shooter’s exposure to lead at the firing line. Loaded using high quality, factory fresh components, the easily reloadable Remington Range changes the shooting range game.

Key features include:

Available in 50, 500, 600 and 1,000 round bulk packs

Available in 9mm and 40 S&W

Clean shooting Kleanbore priming

Full metal jacket (FMJ) projectiles

Temperature stable propellant for consistent velocity and performance

MSRP: $24.99 – $251.99

Remington Range loads are now available for shooting enthusiasts across the country–all at the right price and ready for the range.

Find Remington ammunition at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on Remington ammunition and accessories, visit www.remington.com.