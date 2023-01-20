Shadow Systems Releases Subcompact with Integrated Compensator

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Shadow Systems, the Texas-based pistol maker, has announced the release of their CR920P, a 9mm subcompact pistol with an integrated compensator. The built-in patent pending compensator does not make use of a threaded barrel, which makes it compliant in jurisdictions that have threaded-barrel bans; instead it uses a self-locking, self-indexing novel method of attachment.

The goal of the CR920P design is to create the most effective use of space in the attachment of the compensator, allowing the CR920P to fit into a G48 holster. With this design, Shadow Systems has eliminated the use of conventional threaded barrel. Instead, Shadow Systems developed a proprietary 3-lug muzzle that works in combination with a centrally located locking lever in the body of the comp. This allows a self-indexing and self-locking attachment method within a very confined use of space, thus creating a compensated subcompact with 13+1 capacity that fits within a G48 holster. The applications of the engineering of this attachment method may give potential for similar attachment of other muzzle devices, such as suppressors, with a compact design and strength that is unmatched in other quick detach methods.

Overall, the design of the integral compensator on the CR920P is focused on reliability. It is meant to be used with standard weight factory springs and a variety of bullet weights. Test samples of the CR920P experienced many thousands of rounds without cleaning and displayed no loss of reliability and no carbon lock out. The compensator was still just as easy to remove after many thousands of rounds. While recoil reduction is very subjective, our test shooters reported noticing 40% reduction in muzzle rise. This is achieved without the use of side ports to eliminate potential risk of muzzle blast towards bystanders.

The CR920P is built on the aggressively textured CR920 frame, which packs 13+1 capacity with extended magazines, 10+1 flush fit. There are also +1 and +0 pinky extensions available for CR920 and CR920P. The slide features directional serrations in the front, rear, and topside. Steel sights with a tritium front grace the topside of the slide, alongside the patented Shadow Systems multi-footprint optic cut. The optic cut on the CR920P allows for direct-to-slide mounting of most brands of mini-RDS optics. The CR920P has a match-grade, spiral-fluted barrel attached to a machined carbon steel compensator, both finished in black nitride.

Internals feature a stainless-steel guide rod and a drop-safe, flat-faced trigger. The trigger has a 4.5-5.0 pound trigger pull and a crisp, tactile reset. The CR920P will ship in a zippered pistol rug with two magazines: a 13+1 capacity magazine and a flush 10+1 capacity magazine. The CR920P was previewed for the first time at SHOT Show 2023 and will begin hitting dealers and distributors this spring. Head to shadowsystemscorp.com/shot-show-23 for more info.

About Shadow Systems Corp.

Shadow Systems Corp. is a privately held, Plano, Texas-based manufacturer of premium custom firearms and firearms parts. Each product is designed and manufactured in the USA by a team of Veterans and former Law Enforcement Officers. Everything we create is engineered to be used and abused, as real hard-use tools should be.