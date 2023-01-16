Smith & Wesson Announces Firearm Frenzy Rebate

SPRINGFIELD, MA. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, announced the start of its Firearm Frenzy rebate program today that will offer up to $100 rebates on over 400 select Smith & Wesson firearms. From classic J-Frame revolvers, to the reliable M&P® Shield PlusTM and M2.0® pistols, and even up to the premium VolunteerTM rifle series, this rebate includes a variety of models to cover nearly any firearm need.

Smith & Wesson Firearm Frenzy Rebate

This offer is limited to one rebate per each NEW eligible Smith & Wesson® firearm purchased between January 15, 2023, and April 2, 2023. For full Terms & Conditions and eligible Sku list with corresponding rebate value, visit smith-wesson.com/rebates. Rebates may be redeemed either online or by mail and must be postmarked or submitted by May 2, 2023.

To redeem your rebate online, visit www.swrebates.com

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson.com.

