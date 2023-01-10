Smith’s Reveals New Replaceable Razor Knife

Las Vegas, Nevada – -(AmmoLand.com)- This tool is designed with endless uses in mind and to be your trusted partner for virtually any cutting task at home, in the shop, or in the great outdoors.

Smith’s EdgeSport 2.5″ Razor Blade features a stainless-steel frame. Safely accessing a utility razor blade has never been easier, thanks to our flipper design. The replaceable razor knife is equipped with a rugged glass-filled textured handle and sturdy liner-lock design that secures the blade open during use. The handle has storage for two additional blades. The EdgeSport Razor Blade includes a point-up pocket clip. This razor blade is small, compact, versatile, and easily goes anywhere with you. Its uses are limited only by your imagination.

Key Features of Smith’s EdgeSport 2.5″ Razor Blade Include:

Razor blade with stainless steel frame

Desert tan, glass-filled textured handle

Liner lock

Flipper design for easy access

Point up pocket clip

Storage for two replacement blades in the handle

About Smith’s Consumer Products:

Smith’s Consumer Products is an Arkansas-based company that traces its history to 1886. Smith’s produces the broadest line of knife and scissors sharpeners available, ranging from simple, fixed angle pull-through sharpeners for consumers that want quick and easy sharpening to sophisticated Precision Kits designed for the knife sharpening enthusiast. Our offering includes both manual and electrical sharpeners that incorporate many different abrasive materials, including diamond, carbide, ceramic, bonded synthetic abrasives, and, of course, natural Arkansas stones. The Edge Experts at Smith’s Consumer Products also design and manufacture a wide range of tools for outdoor enthusiasts as well as knives for everyday carry, tactical, shop, kitchen, hunting, and fishing needs.

