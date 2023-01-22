Wee 1 Tactical JR-15 – The AR-15 for Kids

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- I can already hear the pearl-clutching and collective gasps of anti-gunners at the idea of the JR-15, but the reality of the design is far from what any headline would ever claim. As much as it might shock and offend hoplophobes, children need to be taught both how to safety handle and use firearms at a young age to truly protect them from tragic accidents.

Once younger shooters are familiar with both the Four Primary Rules of Firearm Safety and how to safely manipulate their firearm, getting them time on a gun that actually fits them can substantially decrease the learning curve of new shooters. This is what the engineers over at Wee 1 Tactical had in mind when they developed the JR-15.

Wee 1 Tactical JR-15

And it really shows since they didn’t simply scale down the AR-15 to fit smaller shooters but instead redesigned it from the ground up. First, they rechambered the gun in .22lr, which is both more economical and controllable for small shooters. Then, they added a large safety selector knob on the right side to prevent a shooter from accidentally disengaging the safety. In fact, this safety is tantamount to the safety cap on medicine bottles. Much in the same way you would never accidentally open a bottle of medicine, you can not accidentally toggle the safety lever off on the JR-15.

As a result of the scaling, however, the JR-15 doesn’t share any components with a legitimate AR-15. But this isn’t a real issue since the gun was never intended to replace the AR-15, but rather, to provide a training device for shooters interested in modern sporting rifles (MSRs) who lacked the physical strength or size to operate them safely. Best of all, the little JR-15 retails for around $400 and will be available soon. Head over to wee1tactical.com for more information.

About Jim Grant

Jim is one of the elite editors for AmmoLand.com, who in addition to his mastery of prose, can wield a camera with expert finesse. He loves anything and everything guns but holds firearms from the Cold War in a special place in his heart.

When he’s not reviewing guns or shooting for fun and competition, Jim can be found hiking and hunting with his wife Kimberly, their son, and their dog Peanut in the South Carolina low country.