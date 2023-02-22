American Tactical Introduces the new Black Creek Rifle Line!

American Tactical, a leading firearms manufacturer, has announced the introduction of two new bolt action rifles from Black Creek Labs – the MRX Bronco and the TRX Bronco Hunter. The TRX Bronco Hunter is an accurate utility rifle designed for backcountry carry and hunting, while the MRX Bronco is ideal for range shooting, varmint, and small game. Both rifles are part of Black Creek’s newest line of Bronco bolt action rifles and are now available for purchase with an MSRP of $1499 for the TRX Bronco Hunter and $1199 for the MRX Bronco.

The TRX Bronco Hunter is an innovative rifle that is specifically designed for backcountry hunting. It features a two-piece, Bronco adaptable chassis system with a 10-inch fore-end that is made of aircraft-grade aluminum. The rifle also features a folding stock that captures the bolt handle when folded, making it compact, safe, and easy to carry. The TRX Bronco Hunter feeds from high-capacity AR10/SR25 mags, eliminating the requirement for extra mags or loose ammunition. Additionally, the FSS stock can be made to lock the safety in the “safe” position, making it unable to fire when the stock is folded.

The TRX Bronco Hunter uses the Black Creek TRX Short action, which can be chambered in .308 or 6.5 Creedmoor. It is guaranteed to shoot 1 MOA with suggested commercial ammunition and is fitted with a TriggerTech REM700 field trigger, making it one of the smoothest shooting rifles available in its class.

The MRX Bronco, on the other hand, is a versatile, compact rifle that is ideal for range shooting and small game hunting. It features a 16.5-inch, medium-weight barrel and an M-LOK-compatible handguard. The rifle feeds from AR15 magazines and can be chambered in 300BLK, 7.62×39, or 5.56. The MRX Bronco is fitted with a TriggerTech REM700 field trigger and is guaranteed to shoot 1.2 MOA with suggested commercial ammunition. The MRX Bronco comes with a collapsible PDS (Personal Defense System) stock for easy on-the-range adjustment.

“We’re excited to introduce the Black Creek Labs TRX Bronco Hunter and MRX Bronco to the market,” said Tony DiChario, President of American Tactical. “These rifles offer unparalleled accuracy and versatility in their class, making them perfect for a variety of applications. With their innovative design and top-of-the-line features, we’re confident that the TRX Bronco Hunter and MRX Bronco will be a hit with shooters and hunters alike.”

For more information on products from American Tactical, visit www.americantactical.us.

