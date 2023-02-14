Fiocchi Introduces New 5.7x28mm Subsonic Ammo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Fiocchi, a global leader in defensive, target, and hunting ammunition, has just announced the availability of its latest 5.7x28mm cartridge. The new subsonic ammo joins two 5.7x28mm cartridge models introduced at the 2023 SHOT Show.

The newest Fiocchi 5.7x28mm cartridge is offered in the company’s Range Dynamics series. Sporting a 62-grain FMJ bullet, the Range Dynamics Subsonic is the ideal option for high-volume suppressed or un-suppressed fun on the range.

Available in 50-round boxes, Range Dynamics Subsonic is perfect for personal defense carbine training and semi-auto pistol use, and it rounds out Fiocchi’s 5.7x28mm lineup that includes the 35-grain Hyperformance jacketed frangible and the Hyperformance 40-grain hollow point cartridges.

For more information about the new Range Dynamics Subsonic 5.7x28mm cartridges or to see the full line of Fiocchi defense, hunting, and target ammunition, visit FiocchiUSA.com.

About Fiocchi:

Since 1983, Fiocchi of America has been based in Ozark, Missouri. As a stand-alone US-based arm of the greater Fiocchi global brand, Fiocchi of America continues to integrate and launch new products directed towards the US market. In 2020, Fiocchi furthers its expansion of products in the hunting, conceal carry, self-defense, and law enforcement market channels. Fiocchi offers a full portfolio of target and hunting shotshells, centerfire rifle and pistol ammunition, match and standard grade rimfire .22LR, specialty and classic cartridges, reloading components and blanks.