NSSF Recognizes Senator Ted Cruz’s Support for Project ChildSafe

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, presented an award to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) for his longstanding support of Project ChildSafe, the firearm safety program that has partnered with 15,000 law enforcement agencies in all 50 states and five U.S. territories to distribute over 40 million firearm safety kits, which include free gun locking devices.

Senator Cruz spoke during a Senate subcommittee hearing last year of his involvement at the inception of Project ChildSafe nearly a quarter century ago. He praised NSSF for administering the program that has been subsequently recognized for its efficacy by the National Safety Council’s Green Cross Awards and by the Government Accountability Office.

“NSSF is truly grateful to Senator Cruz for his commitment to safeguarding and protecting Second Amendment rights for all Americans and at the same time championing true firearm safety and responsible firearm storage,” said NSSF President and CEO Joe Bartozzi. “Senator Cruz proves each and every day that true gun safety doesn’t come at a cost of sacrificing Second Amendment rights. In fact, the strongest advocates of protecting Second Amendment rights are those like Senator Cruz who advocate for voluntary safe and responsible firearm storage methods that save countless lives.”

Senator Cruz spoke of his involvement in creating Project ChildSafe while serving as a staffer on then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush’s campaign in 1999. Gov. Bush brought Project ChildSafe to Texas with a state grant. That program has since grown to include partnerships with law enforcement to provide firearm safety materials and free locking devices nationwide.

“Critical to that is that it is voluntary,” Sen. Cruz said in a hearing last year. “That it is providing child locks so you have the equipment free of charge so that cost is not a barrier to being able to lock a firearm, but it is not mandatory. And I believe people can and should make a judgment about what the needs of their home, of their neighborhood, of protecting their family are. All of us want to prevent firearm accidents.”

To date, over 40 million free firearm safety kits have been distributed through NSSF’s Project ChildSafe campaign. This is in addition to over 100 million free locking devices voluntarily included with each new firearm shipped from a manufacturer. NSSF strongly encourages firearm owners to use any of the variety of safe firearm storage options available to secure firearms when not in use. Project ChildSafe is fully funded by members of the firearm industry and a component of the industry’s Real Solutions, Safer Communities. initiative.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

