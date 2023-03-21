New CMP National Matches Long Range Series for 2023

CAMP PERRY, Ohio – The Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) National Long Range series will again be fired July 31 through Aug. 5, 2023, highlighted by a new event. For the first time, 2023’s schedule will include a Mid-Range 3×600 Match – 20 shots slow prone at 600 yards in 22-minute block times. The addition is just the beginning of CMP’s Mid-Range offerings, with more planned to be implemented in the near future.

Open to competitors of any experience level, the CMP’s National Long Range Series features 10 individual and team events in Service, Match, and Palma rifle classes on Camp Perry’s 1,000-yard Viale Range. The matches are open to Match Rifle, Service Rifle, Palma, F-Open, F T/R, or AR Tactical categories. Awards will be presented to overall competitors from each rifle class during their respective competitions, along with overall aggregate awards to leading individuals through the duration of the Long Range series. The National Long Range series is part of the CMP’s annual National Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio.

Other events and courses of fire include:

Viale Memorial, Critchfield, Henry Memorial, Kerr Memorial, McMaken & Speaks Memorial, Baesel Memorial individual matches – 20 record slow prone shots in 30 minutes at 1,000 yards

individual matches – 20 record slow prone shots in 30 minutes at 1,000 yards Bataan Memorial 4-Man Team Match – 20 shots slow prone by each member at 1,000 yards

– 20 shots slow prone by each member at 1,000 yards Winder Memorial Iron 4 Man Team Match – 20 record shots per team member in 47 minutes from 1,000 yards

– 20 record shots per team member in 47 minutes from 1,000 yards Camp Perry Palma Match – 15 record shots at 800, 900 and 1,000 yards, in a block time of 22 minutes at each firing line

View CMP’s Highpower Rifle Competition Rules (2023) at https://thecmp.org/competitions/cmp-competitions-rulebooks/. For additional information on the CMP’s National Long Range Matches and to register, visit https://thecmp.org/cmp-matches/national-long-range-matches/ or contact CMP’s Sara Rozanski at [email protected].

About the Camp Perry National Matches:

Held at the Camp Perry National Guard Training Facility in Ohio since 1907, the National Trophy Pistol and Rifle Matches are comprised of celebrated traditional competitions along with modern-day additions. The Small Arms Firing Schools lead new and experienced individuals on safety and fundamentals within Pistol, Rifle, and Smallbore Rifle disciplines, while other beginner and advanced courses train countless others on marksmanship materials.

The National Matches schedule also includes CMP’s National Air Gun Matches, National Games Matches, National Smallbore Matches, and the National Long Range Matches. Additionally, the event hosts Commercial Row, where industry vendors provide a variety of supplies and other necessities available for purchase. Competitors and guests of all ages and experience levels are welcome to view all the festivities – free of charge!

The National Matches are conducted by a partnership between the CMP and Ohio National Guard. Learn more by visiting the CMP website at https://thecmp.org/cmp-national-matches/.

