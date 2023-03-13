|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a great price on the Primary Arms SLx MD-25 Microdot Red Dot marked down to just $99.99 with FREE Shipping. You save $90.00 off the MSRP! r=Read our review of this cool micro-red-dot optic.
Primary Arms SLx MD-25 Microdot Red Dot
After rigorous field testing, this optic has been given a Silver-tier rating by the National Tactical Officers Association.
This Primary Arms red dot sight is part of the SLx optics line. SLx optics built their reputation for innovation, reliability, and value. All SLx optics undergo rigorous field-testing during development to best serve you in any environment.
The humble microdot is a hard-to-beat package when you want speed without adding a lot of weight to your firearm. The venerable 30mm red dot is a great option for shooters who prefer to have speed AND a wide field of view through their optic. The SLx MD-25 is here to offer the perfect balance between the two with a compact design that weighs barely 2 ounces more than a standard microdot, yet offers the same field of view as a 30mm red dot! Add in super bright, daytime illumination, an up to 50,000-hour battery life, and the next generation ruggedized micro mount and you’ll see how we’re pushing the envelope for fast, lightweight optics!
Optics Deals: Primary Arms SLx MD-25 Microdot Red Dot $99.99 FREE Shipping
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting gun product offer, we will pass along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases, please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Support AmmoLand News
Sign up for the Daily Digest email and protect the 2nd Amendment.