SCI Names Keegan McCarthy North American Hunter of the Year

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Keegan McCarthy, owner and operator of Coastal Alaska Adventures, is a lifelong Alaskan and a master hunting guide. Keegan began hunting in Alaska at the age of 7, a passion he has never lost. It is that passion that led him to build one of the finest hunting operations in Alaska. Offering a variety of hunts ranging in level of luxury, including the highest end hunts in Alaska aboard his 100-foot yacht, the Golden Eagle, Keegan has not only created a first-class experience, but also has some of the best hunting areas and professional guides. They consistently harvest incredible trophies for their guests, while offering the highest level of service.

Keegan’s passion for hunting is second only to his commitment to his family, as well as commitments to conservation and education. Through his business and personal life, Keegan works to give back to these efforts. He champions such causes as the SCI Foundation and AWLS as well as many charities outside of SCI. Keegan is active on the SCIF Advisory Board, the SCIF Development Committee, as well as the Exhibitor Advisory Group. He operates on the belief that hunting is a critical form of conservation, and education is imperative to keeping our heritage alive. Keegan has recently launched his “Hunter Heritage Series,” a program designed to help bring new hunters into the field and celebrate our history and culture as sportsmen.

Keegan is well-deserving of one of SCI’s highest honors, The North American Professional Hunter of the Year Award. Keegan is joined in receiving this award by his wife Chelsea, who is an integral part of the business, one he could not operate without her. He also shares this with his children Breclan and McKenna. Keegan looks forward to sharing his love of the outdoors with his children and future generations.

Visit Keegan in the Alaskan Coastal Adventures booth #1107 at the 2020 SCI Hunters’ Convention in Reno, Nevada, February 5-8.

Register to attend at www.showsci.org/register-now.

About the SCI Hunters’ Convention:

Safari Club expects upwards of 24,000 worldwide hunters to visit

Reno, Nevada, February 5-8, 2020. The SCI Hunters’ Convention represents the largest and most successful event to raise money for advocacy to protect hunters’ rights. The 2020 Hunters’ Convention will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center with over 452,000 square feet of exhibits and almost 1,100 exhibiting companies.

Register and book rooms at www.showsci.org

