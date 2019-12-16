West Virginia Citizens Defense League Lobby Day is February 17, 2020

West Virginia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Lobby Day is February 17, 2020.

Our attention is focused on keeping West Virginia as solid as possible on 2A and WV 3-22.

Our legislative session here begins on January 8, 2020, and we will be steadfastly working to expand and maintain our rights. It is essential that West Virginians never falter in their participation in their government.

If you've never been to a Lobby Day before, do not be intimidated. West Virginians from all walks of life come down to meet and discuss our rights with their legislators. If you wish to speak to them, you'll probably get the opportunity. If you would prefer to just listen, you can do that too. Either way, you get to see the process and have a direct impact on the laws that govern your life. These legislators know well that each of us that shows up represents thousands of others who think and vote the same way you do but couldn't make it. Come and stand for thousands of people in your community. If not you, then who?

We plan to start at 8AM. Tentative plans are to meet in the capitol building next to the AG's office. Arrive early to allow time to get through the security screening. The checkpoints are at the ends of the east and west wings.

We have a special rate for Lobby Day attendees at the Holiday Inn Express near the Civic Center. For more information on the Hotel Click Here

Finally, are you registered to vote?

If not, please visit:

www.ovr.sos.wv.gov/Register/Landing

Lobby Day Meet and Greet

Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 5 PM – 7:30 PM

Join Us for Food, Family, Friends, and Fun. We also have an exciting change of venue this year: we are meeting at a locally veteran-owned restaurant, Diehls in Nitro .

Meals are at individual expense.

https://www.diehlsrestaurant.com/menu/

It's become a tradition that we all meet the evening before Lobby Day. Members of the Board of Directors will be present to share with you what we are planning for the legislative session as well as what you can expect the following morning at WVCDL Lobby Day at the state Capitol.

We'll have membership applications, business cards, flyers, and maybe a few extra other items. We will have some Swag available for sale. It's always a great time to meet members from across the state, so wear your black shirts and bring family, friends, and neighbors along.

We will eat and then hear some words from Ian T Masters, WVCDL President.

Join the event discussion here.

About the West Virginia Citizens Defense League (WVCDL):

The West Virginia Citizens Defense League (WVCDL) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, all-volunteer, grassroots organization of concerned West Virginians who support our individual right to keep and bear arms for defense of self, family, home and state, and for lawful hunting and recreational use, as protected by the state constitution and the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. Visit: www.wvcdl.org