USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Crimson Trace has a factory direct sale on REFURBISHED CMR-205 Rail Master Pro Universal Red Laser Sight & Tactical Light for just $120.00, That is 60% OFF with FREE Shipping while supplies last. (looks like they only have 6 units) You can compare prices here and here but at this price, they will sell out.

The Rail Master Pro Universal Red Laser Sight & Tactical Light combines two tactical tools in a single compact unit. The versatile unit is designed to fit most modern pistols, rifles, and shotguns with an M1913 Picatinny or Weaver-style accessory rail. A powerful red laser anchors the unit and provides up to 2 hours of continuous use on a single CR2 Lithium battery. The Rail Master Pro also includes a powerful 100 Lumen white light for target identification. The unit features three operational modes including: Laser/Light Constant On, Laser Constant On, Light Constant On, and Laser w/Light Dazzler. Activation is instant, with Tap On, Tap Off controls and a programmed Auto Shut Off at five minutes to conserve battery life. THIS IS A REFURBISHED PRODUCT AND IS SOLD “AS IS”. 30 DAY LIMITED WARRANTY.

Rail Master Pro Universal Red Laser Sight & Tactical Light are well-reviewed:

