Opinion

Editors Note: the video is included to highlight the hypocrisy, insensitivity, and detachment from reality of the producers as they try and spin the movie as a “satirical thriller”.

Ft Collins, CO –-(Ammoland.com)- “The dictatorship of the Communist Party is maintained by recourse to every form of violence.” ~ Leon Trotsky, 1921.

After narrowly surviving several assassination attempts, Trotsky was finally murdered, while in exile in Mexico City, by agents of Stalin’s dreaded NKVD, on 20 Aug 1940.

Trotsky was sixty.

The wet dream of Trotsky’s modern-day acolytes in Hollywood, in cinematic form, “The Hunt,” will be opening in theaters in March.

Watch as self-righteous “progressives” use “weapons of war” to hunt down and murder us “Deplorables.”

Curious that Democrat presidential aspirants all talk endlessly about “fighting” and “fights,” and being avid “fighters,” while simultaneously, and so piously, decrying “gun violence,” as they cautiously peer-out from between heavily-armed praetorian guards.

Reincarnated “Red Guards,” depicted in this film, along with leftist producers of the film, apparently have no problem with engaging in “gun violence,” so long is it is “fun violence!”

Marxists, in and out of Hollywood, who are backing today’s Democrats presidential aspirants are apparently advocating for their own “right to keep and bear arms,” but only for the purpose of murdering political opponents (who have all been disarmed and are thus defenseless, courtesy of Democrat gun-bans).

These are all dues-paying members of the “Guns-for-Me-but-not-for-Thee Cartel, ” a sinister organization founded in 1917 by Lenin and Trotsky, and subsequently nurtured by Stalin, Mao, Castro, Pol Pot, Maduro, Ortega, Xi, et al.

Their wet dream, now graphically and unapologetically depicted in this film, of them, gleefully standing on piles of bullet-riddled Republican bodies, comes as a surprise only to naive snowflakes!

Communists have historically done a poor job of camouflaging their real intentions.

They can’t help it, as we see.

“How do you tell a Communist? Well, it’s someone who reads Marx and Lenin. And how do you tell an anti-Communist? It’s someone who understands Marx and Lenin!” ~ Reagan

/John

About John Farnam & Defense Training International, Inc

As a defensive weapons and tactics instructor John Farnam will urge you, based on your own beliefs, to make up your mind in advance as to what you would do when faced with an imminent lethal threat. You should, of course, also decide what preparations you should make in advance if any. Defense Training International wants to make sure that their students fully understand the physical, legal, psychological, and societal consequences of their actions or in-actions.

It is our duty to make you aware of certain unpleasant physical realities intrinsic to the Planet Earth. Mr. Farnam is happy to be your counselor and advisor. Visit: www.defense-training.com