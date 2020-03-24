Blackhawk Expands T-Series with L2C Light Bearing Holster

Virginia Beach, VA -(AmmoLand.com)- March 24, 2020 – Blackhawk, a leader in the law enforcement and military equipment realm for over 20 years, announced today that it has expanded its popular line of T-Series holsters with the introduction of its first Level 2 Compact (L2C) Light Bearing Holster compatible with the Glock 17 and Streamlight TLR-7 and TLR-8 pistol light.

Designed to provide law enforcement, military, undercover agents, concealed carry holders and others with a dependable light-bearing holster option, the latest T-Series models offers a perfect combination of durability and sturdiness for every-day use. Initially available in a right-handed model for the popular Glock 17, the new L2C holster retains key features to assist with rapid deployment from concealment.

Among the key features found on the L2C holster include a new speed cut to assist with a faster draw, a low-profile design and RMR-compatibility. Externally, the L2C holster features a proprietary, glass-reinforced nylon to ensure the highest degree of durability available in a duty rated holster.

Designed to follow Blackhawk’s Master Grip Principle, all T-Series holsters have been specifically developed to allow the user’s hand to land naturally where it should in order to deploy the sidearm. This efficient movement pairs with a sound-dampening, low-friction, dual-density internal material that translates into a smooth, quiet draw.

Additional key points that are standard on all T-Series L2C holsters include an all-new attachment method called the Quick Dual Release, or QDR. This attachment method features an intuitive button release that allows easy attachment to and removal from a belt without weaving it through traditional belt loops. The QDR can easily accommodate belts ranging from 1.5 to 2.25 inches and allows the holster to be canted at various angles, depending on user preference.

All L2C holsters include a Two-Slot Belt loop attachment method that allows the user to tuck the grip of the pistol toward his or her body for better concealment and less interference with daily tasks.

For more information on the new holster for the Glock 17/19/22/23/31/32/45/4 with TLR 7/8 or to view the complete line of T-Series holsters visit www.blackhawk.com/holsters/

About BLACKHAWK

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground he vowed that if he got out of there alive he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff – we’re honoring a vow.