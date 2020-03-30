Blackwater Announces Investment in Iron Horse Firearms

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Erik Prince and Blackwater Worldwide are pleased to announce the recent partnership with Iron Horse Firearms.

Iron Horse entered the scene late 2018 with the first of its kind, thumb operated AR15 and their magazine fed shotgun called the Sentry 12. The patent pending, thumb-operated trigger has been shown to greatly enhance the experience of a large portion of the shooting community and makes shooting possible for those who have limited mobility or severely injured fingers. The Sentry 12 magazine fed shotgun, gives users the ability to rapidly select various ammo to match the threat level, all within a simple and reliable platform. Both products will be sold under the Blackwater Firearms division of Blackwater Worldwide.

“Ironhorse’s revolutionary trigger system has the potential to be a game changer. It could not come at a better time as there have been so few impactful innovations in the firearms industry over the past 50 years.” Said Eric Prince, Founder of Blackwater Worldwide “Our in-house testing has shown a significant decrease in shot group size when compared to a traditional AR-15 trigger set. We think this technology could be totally disruptive in the firearms market and could replace traditional triggers altogether at some point.” “Blackwater brings much appreciated industry experience to our relatively new company.” Said Ryan McDonald, CEO Iron Horse Firearms “Together, we feel good about our chances of making this Blackwater and Iron Horse partnership very successful.”

Moving forward, Iron Horse Firearms will be “doing business as” Blackwater Firearms.

About Blackwater Worldwide

In 2019, Blackwater Worldwide re-entered the firearms and ammunition market in the United States. In its first year of operation, it has acquired or developed multiple firearms lines and a proprietary ammunition line. The company is headquartered in Concord, NC.

Iron Horse Firearms was founded by a former infantry Marine and has set out to change the firearm industry. In August of 2016 founder and inventor Ryan McDonald came up with the Thumb Operated Receiver and began development on the idea. After many years or work, countless long days, and bumps along the way, Iron Horse is excited to continue making waves in the firearm industry with Blackwaters help.

