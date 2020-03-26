BlueAlphaGear and Others Raise Money for First Responder Masks

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- With panic-buying of essential supplies running rampant, many first-responders and medical professionals are struggling to find N95 masks. In response, BlueAlphaGear ColeTac and TheBrownBuffalo have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the necessary supplies to build these masks and donate them to first-responders and medical professionals in short supply. They released the following statement with all the relevant details.

Across the nation, Medical Professionals and First Responders are running low on the protective face masks needed to do their jobs safely.

With this supply shortage, our local community healthcare centers reached out to ask us to assist in making more of these masks. Through brainstorming and planning, we, the owners behind Cole-TAC, The Brown Buffalo, and Blue Alpha Gear, have decided to combine our expertise and work together in creating these much sought-after supplies.

Our companies are U.S.-based cut & sew operations that have the ability to make a simple, non-medical-grade face mask to assist these incredible individuals.

This face mask is not considered Personal Protection Equipment and is only meant to be used as a last resort in the absence of proper PPE, according to CDC guidelines. As follows:

“HCP use of homemade masks: In settings where face masks are not available, HCP might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for the care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort. However, homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect HCP is unknown. Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.”

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/ppe-strategy/face-masks.html

These masks will be made in our own factories and communities by hard-working, skilled employees, owners, and home-sewers. While we are following CDC guidelines to maintain a high level of sanitation, we will be asking the people and organizations receiving these masks to sterilize them once received, as we are not medical-grade facilities. Additionally, we are not making any claims in terms of filtration capability or how well they will protect someone against COVID-19.

The cost to make one mask is approximately $5:

Purchase Materials $1.00

Cut Materials $0.75

Sew Materials $2.50

Shipping Cost $0.75

Our goal is to make 10,000 masks. To get this job done, we need to raise $50,000. If we end up receiving more than our goal amount, we will do our best to make and distribute more masks. However, if the need for surgical masks suddenly declines as they become more available, we have the ability to switch to manufacturing different items that may be in high demand. Any remaining funds will be donated to charities that aid First Responders and Medical Professionals, who we are all depending on and are so grateful for at this time.

Let's show our Medical Professionals and First Responders how much we support them, and appreciate all that they do for our communities. If you know of any organizations or individuals who are in need of 10 or more masks, please reach out to us at [email protected]