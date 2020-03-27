Boyds Gunstocks Adds Furniture for Ruger 10/22 Takedown Heavy Barrel

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Boyds Gunstocks is a company with a long history of building semi-custom replacement furniture for rifles and shotguns. They offer stocks for everything from surplus Mosin Nagant rifles to AR-15 carbines and even custom one-off jobs. But one variation of the most prolific rimfire carbine in America was missing, until now – the 10/22 Takedown Heavy Barrel. Check out the official announcement below for all the details.

We've added to our 10/22 selection with the Ruger 10/22 Takedown Heavy Barrel! The 10/22 is possibly the most well known firearm among all shooters, novice and collectors alike. The takedown version of the 10/22 allows for quick separation of the barrel from the action and makes storing it much easier. Dress up your 10/22 Takedown with one of our thirteen unique laminates in original designs, add it to your order today!

Very cool. The 10/22 Takedown is one of the handiest rimfire weapons in existence. It also benefits from one of the largest aftermarket parts industries in the gun-world. This latest announcement from Boyds just further expands the seemingly endless array of available options to Ruger 10/22 lovers everywhere.

