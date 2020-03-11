Hi-Point Carbines Now Offered with Crimson Trace Red Dots

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Hi-Point Firearms is known for tough, reliable, accurate, affordable firearms. Take Hi-Point's carbine top it off with a great red dot and the fun really begins!

Responding to many requests, Hi-Point is offering standard black colored carbines topped off with a Crimson Trace 20mm diameter CTS-103 four MOA red/green variable intensity adjustable “red” dot sight. This is an OEM only offer and not available separately from Hi-Point.

The incredibly popular all American-made Hi-Point Carbines are used by consumers and law enforcement worldwide in 9mm, 40 S&W, .45ACP and 10MM.

Hi-Point's .45 ACP and 10MM carbines are legal for big game hunting in some states and coupled with this sight will make for an excellent thicket or forested country rapid reaction reduced range game hunting combination.

Lifetime warranted Hi-Point carbines can match or exceed the accuracy, reliability, and durability of more expensive carbines in the same caliber.

All 995TS carbines are +P rated to accept all factory ammunition and feature:

Threaded 1/2×28 barrel standard

All-weather, polymer skeletonized stock

FREE trigger lock,sling and swivels

Internal recoil buffer in stock

Weaver style rails

Fully adjustable sights (rear peep & post front)

Manual safetyThumb magazine release

100% American-made parts and assembly

10-round magazine (not interchangeable with C9)

Last round lock open

995TS 19″ is available in the US and Canada Canadian carbine ships with a 5-round magazine

*20-round magazine available from Redball Sports

Barrel length: 16.5″ or 19″

Overall length: 31″ or 34″Weight: 6.25 lbs.

Stock: All-weather, black or hydro-dipped molded polymer depending on model

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices:

9mm…………….$399

.40 S&W………. $415

.45ACP………….$425

10MM………….$449

About MKS Supply, LLC:

MKS Supply insists on high quality, reliable firearms. We insist on guns that are easy to own and service. Most of all, we insist on value.

For more information, please visit www.MKSSupply.com.