Hi-Point Carbines Now Offered with Crimson Trace Red Dots

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Hi-Point Firearms is known for tough, reliable, accurate, affordable firearms. Take Hi-Point's carbine top it off with a great red dot and the fun really begins!
Responding to many requests, Hi-Point is offering standard black colored carbines topped off with a Crimson Trace 20mm diameter CTS-103 four MOA red/green variable intensity adjustable “red” dot sight. This is an OEM only offer and not available separately from Hi-Point.
The incredibly popular all American-made Hi-Point Carbines are used by consumers and law enforcement worldwide in 9mm, 40 S&W, .45ACP and 10MM.
Hi-Point's .45 ACP and 10MM carbines are legal for big game hunting in some states and coupled with this sight will make for an excellent thicket or forested country rapid reaction reduced range game hunting combination.
Lifetime warranted Hi-Point carbines can match or exceed the accuracy, reliability, and durability of more expensive carbines in the same caliber.
All 995TS carbines are +P rated to accept all factory ammunition and feature:
- Threaded 1/2×28 barrel standard
- All-weather, polymer skeletonized stock
- FREE trigger lock,sling and swivels
- Internal recoil buffer in stock
- Weaver style rails
- Fully adjustable sights (rear peep & post front)
- Manual safetyThumb magazine release
- 100% American-made parts and assembly
- 10-round magazine (not interchangeable with C9)
- Last round lock open
- 995TS 19″ is available in the US and Canada
- Canadian carbine ships with a 5-round magazine
- *20-round magazine available from Redball Sports
- Barrel length: 16.5″ or 19″
- Overall length: 31″ or 34″Weight: 6.25 lbs.
- Stock: All-weather, black or hydro-dipped molded polymer depending on model
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices:
- 9mm…………….$399
- .40 S&W………. $415
- .45ACP………….$425
- 10MM………….$449
About MKS Supply, LLC:
MKS Supply insists on high quality, reliable firearms. We insist on guns that are easy to own and service. Most of all, we insist on value.
For more information, please visit www.MKSSupply.com.
