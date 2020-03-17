MTM Case-Gard Announces New In-Safe Handgun Storage Cases

U.S.A. -(Ammoland.com)- Since 1968, MTM has continued to design and produce products for the shooting enthusiast. From ammo boxes to gun rests to clay target throwers, MTM offers a huge variety of products essential to the sportsman. The new In-Safe Handgun Storage Case keeps handguns safe and organized, allowing users to quickly find their firearm in often crowded gun vaults thanks to the transparent case.

Designed to optimize storage in the most popular size gun safes, the MTM In-Safe Handgun Storage Case features a protective base composed of soft, closed-cell foam pad, an attractive, slimline shape, and two snap latches. Users can maximize storage space by stacking the cases. Store more handguns in less space, these storage cases are ideal for storing jewelry, coins, watches, birth certificates, passports, etc. Sold as a three-pack unit, the In-Safe Handgun Storage Case is currently available in two sizes: 9-inch for standard 1911 and smaller handguns and 12-inch for larger handguns.

Get your hands on the newest MTM product by visiting www.mtmcase-gard.com.

In-Safe Handgun Storage Case Features:

Transparent for stylish display and quick inventory

Protective base composed of soft, closed cell foam pad

Uses 50% less space than traditional handgun carrying cases

Attractive slimline design with two snap latches

Available in 9-inch or 12-inch sizes

Sold in three pack units

Fits compact pistols, standard 1911, and larger handguns

Made in USA

MSRP: $16.95 (9-inch 3-pack) / $18.95 (12-inch 3 pack)

MTM Case-Gard is family owned and operated since 1968. MTM strives to be innovative in our approach to the shooting sports. All of our products were either designed by one of us, as a solution to a problem we ran into, or because you, the Case-Gard user, suggested it. The results are innovative quality products that last! For more information and availability, check with your local sporting goods dealer or contact MTM Molded Products at (937) 890-7461. See the full line of MTM products at www.mtmcase-gard.com